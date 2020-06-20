All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:48 PM

2809 E Los Felices Circle

2809 Los Felices Circle West · (760) 835-6792
Location

2809 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Palm Springs Villas

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Amenities

pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This treanquil Ground Floor Corner unit condo is ready for you to bring you clothes and relax. It is offered Furnished currently but can be unfurnished if needed as well. with 8 pools and spas in the resort to relax in, Tennis courts, Shuffel board and BBQ areas. located across from the Tram, this property is close to down town Palm Springs, Agua Caliente Casino, Shoppings and restaurants. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information. agent and prospective tenant Must sign Covid 19 CAR form prior to entry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 E Los Felices Circle have any available units?
2809 E Los Felices Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 E Los Felices Circle have?
Some of 2809 E Los Felices Circle's amenities include pool, tennis court, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 E Los Felices Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2809 E Los Felices Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 E Los Felices Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2809 E Los Felices Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2809 E Los Felices Circle offer parking?
No, 2809 E Los Felices Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2809 E Los Felices Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 E Los Felices Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 E Los Felices Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2809 E Los Felices Circle has a pool.
Does 2809 E Los Felices Circle have accessible units?
No, 2809 E Los Felices Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 E Los Felices Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 E Los Felices Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
