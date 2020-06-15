251 Calle Tranquillo

Amenities

May - Oct 2020 - $4500/mo, Nov/Dec 2020 - $5500, Jan - April 2021 $6500/mo - Location, location, location in the HEART of Downtown Palm Springs. Leave your car at home, as you can walk to everything downtown Palm Springs has to offer: Hiking trails, dozens of restaurants, the Palm Springs Museum, and so much more. This 3 bedroom 3 story townhouse is fully turnkey furnished and has two large guest suites and one smaller guest room. Fully appointed with all high-end Sub Zero appliances, all kitchen utensils, a BBQ on the private patio, full size washer and dryer, and one car garage. This beautiful condo overlooks the common area heated pool and spa as well as the community fireplace for entertaining. Minimum 30 day rentals. No pets. FOUR person maximum.