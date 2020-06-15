All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:07 AM

251 Calle Tranquillo

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Calle Tranquillo, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Historic Tennis Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2090 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
May - Oct 2020 - $4500/mo, Nov/Dec 2020 - $5500, Jan - April 2021 $6500/mo - Location, location, location in the HEART of Downtown Palm Springs. Leave your car at home, as you can walk to everything downtown Palm Springs has to offer: Hiking trails, dozens of restaurants, the Palm Springs Museum, and so much more. This 3 bedroom 3 story townhouse is fully turnkey furnished and has two large guest suites and one smaller guest room. Fully appointed with all high-end Sub Zero appliances, all kitchen utensils, a BBQ on the private patio, full size washer and dryer, and one car garage. This beautiful condo overlooks the common area heated pool and spa as well as the community fireplace for entertaining. Minimum 30 day rentals. No pets. FOUR person maximum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Calle Tranquillo have any available units?
251 Calle Tranquillo has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Calle Tranquillo have?
Some of 251 Calle Tranquillo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Calle Tranquillo currently offering any rent specials?
251 Calle Tranquillo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Calle Tranquillo pet-friendly?
No, 251 Calle Tranquillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 251 Calle Tranquillo offer parking?
Yes, 251 Calle Tranquillo does offer parking.
Does 251 Calle Tranquillo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 Calle Tranquillo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Calle Tranquillo have a pool?
Yes, 251 Calle Tranquillo has a pool.
Does 251 Calle Tranquillo have accessible units?
No, 251 Calle Tranquillo does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Calle Tranquillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Calle Tranquillo does not have units with dishwashers.
