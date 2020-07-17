All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2488 Miramonte Cir W #A

2488 Mira Monte Circle West · (760) 230-5997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2488 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Melody Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Canyon Sands Seasonal/Monthly Rental Villa - Fully furnished level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, desirable 'A' villa with high open beamed ceilings. Private patio/yard w/BBQ. Gas kitchen, gas fireplace, full in house laundry. Comfortable furnishings throughout. Very private patio off living,with new sun shade screen. Double garage w/inside access to villa. Storage. A few steps to pool/spa. Five tennis courts, three Pickle ball courts, seven pools/spas. Mountain views. Shopping close by. Near world famous Parker Hotel,shopping and many restaurants. Seasonal rental for 2-6 month time periods. 'All inclusive' rental [AC/elec. cap @$250/mo]; Rate shown for occupancy through October 2020. Rates increase for Nov/Dec. and for 2021.. This is a non-smoking villa, small dog OK.. Call for availability and rates. Hal Castle DRE# 00447745. Call: 760-230-5997
www.palmsprings-property-management.com; click on "listings" for drop down box.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4256199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A have any available units?
2488 Miramonte Cir W #A has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A have?
Some of 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A currently offering any rent specials?
2488 Miramonte Cir W #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A is pet friendly.
Does 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A offer parking?
Yes, 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A offers parking.
Does 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A have a pool?
Yes, 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A has a pool.
Does 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A have accessible units?
No, 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2488 Miramonte Cir W #A does not have units with dishwashers.
