2488 Miramonte Cir W #A

Canyon Sands Seasonal/Monthly Rental Villa - Fully furnished level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, desirable 'A' villa with high open beamed ceilings. Private patio/yard w/BBQ. Gas kitchen, gas fireplace, full in house laundry. Comfortable furnishings throughout. Very private patio off living,with new sun shade screen. Double garage w/inside access to villa. Storage. A few steps to pool/spa. Five tennis courts, three Pickle ball courts, seven pools/spas. Mountain views. Shopping close by. Near world famous Parker Hotel,shopping and many restaurants. Seasonal rental for 2-6 month time periods. 'All inclusive' rental [AC/elec. cap @$250/mo]; Rate shown for occupancy through October 2020. Rates increase for Nov/Dec. and for 2021.. This is a non-smoking villa, small dog OK.. Call for availability and rates. Hal Castle DRE# 00447745. Call: 760-230-5997

www.palmsprings-property-management.com; click on "listings" for drop down box.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4256199)