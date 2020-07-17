2345 S Cherokee Way.

Amenities

This is the one! Tastefully renovated and furnished 2 Bed condo is offered long term only. This beautiful condo is located inside the gates of Oasis Resort where you'll find several community pools and spas, tennis courts and beautiful fountain features. This 2 Bed includes a one car garage, private washer/dryer, and south facing patio with mountain views. This condo has been completely renovated featuring new kitchens, bathrooms and tile flooring. Beautifully furnished and decorated, this unit is the perfect place to call home. Oasis Resort is located off Hwy 111 and conveniently close to everything including shopping, restaurants and only a short drive to Downtown PS! You don't want to miss this one.