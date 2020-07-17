All apartments in Palm Springs
2345 S Cherokee Way
Location

2345 S Cherokee Way, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Melody Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is the one! Tastefully renovated and furnished 2 Bed condo is offered long term only. This beautiful condo is located inside the gates of Oasis Resort where you'll find several community pools and spas, tennis courts and beautiful fountain features. This 2 Bed includes a one car garage, private washer/dryer, and south facing patio with mountain views. This condo has been completely renovated featuring new kitchens, bathrooms and tile flooring. Beautifully furnished and decorated, this unit is the perfect place to call home. Oasis Resort is located off Hwy 111 and conveniently close to everything including shopping, restaurants and only a short drive to Downtown PS! You don't want to miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2345 S Cherokee Way have any available units?
2345 S Cherokee Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 S Cherokee Way have?
Some of 2345 S Cherokee Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 S Cherokee Way currently offering any rent specials?
2345 S Cherokee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 S Cherokee Way pet-friendly?
No, 2345 S Cherokee Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2345 S Cherokee Way offer parking?
Yes, 2345 S Cherokee Way offers parking.
Does 2345 S Cherokee Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2345 S Cherokee Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 S Cherokee Way have a pool?
Yes, 2345 S Cherokee Way has a pool.
Does 2345 S Cherokee Way have accessible units?
No, 2345 S Cherokee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 S Cherokee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 S Cherokee Way does not have units with dishwashers.

