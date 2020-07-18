2343 Via Sonoma

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Single level and spacious 3 Bedroom condo in Saddlerock Estates! This home features porcelain tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, plantation shutters, and an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious light and bright, this home also features 3 large patios with mountain views for your enjoyment. 3rd bedroom can be used as an office! Laundry hook ups provided in the attached garage. Saddlerock Estates offers a nearby pool, spa and gated entry. Great location in South Palm Springs close to Smoke Tree Shopping Center, The Smoke Tree Commons and The Buzz Trolley Stop. Enjoy the Palm Springs and all it has to offer in this extraordinary condo!