Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

2343 Via Sonoma

2343 Via Sonoma · (760) 345-8888
Location

2343 Via Sonoma, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Sonora Sunrise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Single level and spacious 3 Bedroom condo in Saddlerock Estates! This home features porcelain tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, plantation shutters, and an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious light and bright, this home also features 3 large patios with mountain views for your enjoyment. 3rd bedroom can be used as an office! Laundry hook ups provided in the attached garage. Saddlerock Estates offers a nearby pool, spa and gated entry. Great location in South Palm Springs close to Smoke Tree Shopping Center, The Smoke Tree Commons and The Buzz Trolley Stop. Enjoy the Palm Springs and all it has to offer in this extraordinary condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Via Sonoma have any available units?
2343 Via Sonoma has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 Via Sonoma have?
Some of 2343 Via Sonoma's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 Via Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Via Sonoma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Via Sonoma pet-friendly?
No, 2343 Via Sonoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2343 Via Sonoma offer parking?
Yes, 2343 Via Sonoma offers parking.
Does 2343 Via Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 Via Sonoma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Via Sonoma have a pool?
Yes, 2343 Via Sonoma has a pool.
Does 2343 Via Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 2343 Via Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Via Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 Via Sonoma does not have units with dishwashers.
