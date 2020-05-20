2314 Savanna Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court

This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.



This home is furnished and has had many recent updates and upgrades. The kitchen is central, open concept for entertaining, and all appliances are included, the washer/dryer in Laundry room, and BBQ on your private patio!



Now to the outside, swing open the rear door to the patio, a nice and private north facing view of trees & mountains abounds!



These residences abut local pathways to the clubhouse, and the many amenities of this active 55+ community!!



Rent listed is for LONG TERM ONLY!



Available for Short Term Rental (30+ Days): Call for rates.