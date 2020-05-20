All apartments in Palm Springs
2308 Paseo Del Rey
2308 Paseo Del Rey

Location

2308 Paseo Del Rey, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1967 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
Beautiful Canyon Estates rare free standing 2 bedroom/2 bath home in just under 2000 sqft. This property is in pristine condition with white tile floors as well as vinyl wood grain floors in the living and bedrooms. Both bedrooms have walkin closets The home has been owner occupied so there are many personal touches that will be enjoyed during your stay. Nice parklike location as well as full club services such as workout gym, 15 pools and 13 spas, clubhouse, ping pong,and pool table. Close to both Indian Canyon Golf courses as well as many others in Palm Springs and the rest of the Valley.Please call for private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Paseo Del Rey have any available units?
2308 Paseo Del Rey has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Paseo Del Rey have?
Some of 2308 Paseo Del Rey's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Paseo Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Paseo Del Rey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Paseo Del Rey pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Paseo Del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2308 Paseo Del Rey offer parking?
No, 2308 Paseo Del Rey does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Paseo Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 Paseo Del Rey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Paseo Del Rey have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Paseo Del Rey has a pool.
Does 2308 Paseo Del Rey have accessible units?
No, 2308 Paseo Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Paseo Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Paseo Del Rey has units with dishwashers.
