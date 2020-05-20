2308 Paseo Del Rey

Amenities

Beautiful Canyon Estates rare free standing 2 bedroom/2 bath home in just under 2000 sqft. This property is in pristine condition with white tile floors as well as vinyl wood grain floors in the living and bedrooms. Both bedrooms have walkin closets The home has been owner occupied so there are many personal touches that will be enjoyed during your stay. Nice parklike location as well as full club services such as workout gym, 15 pools and 13 spas, clubhouse, ping pong,and pool table. Close to both Indian Canyon Golf courses as well as many others in Palm Springs and the rest of the Valley.Please call for private showing