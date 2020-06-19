Amenities
Casa De Oro - Available Now
Wonderful unit in Casa De Oro, located adjacent to one of the best neighborhoods in Central Palm Springs, Old Las Palmas.
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo looks and smells brand new! It boasts fresh paint and new carpet, new flooring, new windows, new appliances. A private enclosed patio wood shade structure-it is clean and ready to move in!
If you are looking for a well priced condo in Central Palm Springs near the mountains, downtown, the arts district and I-10 access, this is your place!
Grounds feature mature, well maintained landscaping, 2 pools, 2 spas, a sauna and tennis courts.
Frequently Asked Questions:
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABILITY DATE: Move in Ready
PET RESTRICTIONS: NO PETS
MOVE-IN FEE: 1st months rent & Security deposit
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00 Per Adult (18+)
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Schedule showing at https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2032-mira-vista?p=TenantTurner
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
All applicants must have the following:
1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
2. No Prior evictions of felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.
5. Credit Score of 650 or higher
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & Be approved by Owner
*LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please inquire
• Property Description Details •
GARAGE/PARKING : 1 Car Garage
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Fridge, Washer & Dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: Dual Level Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Enclosed Patio
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3708598)