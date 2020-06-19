Amenities

Casa De Oro - Available Now



Wonderful unit in Casa De Oro, located adjacent to one of the best neighborhoods in Central Palm Springs, Old Las Palmas.



This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo looks and smells brand new! It boasts fresh paint and new carpet, new flooring, new windows, new appliances. A private enclosed patio wood shade structure-it is clean and ready to move in!



If you are looking for a well priced condo in Central Palm Springs near the mountains, downtown, the arts district and I-10 access, this is your place!



Grounds feature mature, well maintained landscaping, 2 pools, 2 spas, a sauna and tennis courts.



Frequently Asked Questions:



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABILITY DATE: Move in Ready

PET RESTRICTIONS: NO PETS

MOVE-IN FEE: 1st months rent & Security deposit

APPLICATION FEE: $35.00 Per Adult (18+)



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Schedule showing at https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2032-mira-vista?p=TenantTurner



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



All applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent

2. No Prior evictions of felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.

5. Credit Score of 650 or higher



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & Be approved by Owner

*LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please inquire



• Property Description Details •



GARAGE/PARKING : 1 Car Garage

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Fridge, Washer & Dryer

PROPERTY TYPE: Dual Level Condo

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Enclosed Patio



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3708598)