Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2032 Mira Vista

2032 North Mira Vista Way · (760) 322-2500
Location

2032 North Mira Vista Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Chino Canyon

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2032 Mira Vista · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Casa De Oro - Available Now

Wonderful unit in Casa De Oro, located adjacent to one of the best neighborhoods in Central Palm Springs, Old Las Palmas.

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo looks and smells brand new! It boasts fresh paint and new carpet, new flooring, new windows, new appliances. A private enclosed patio wood shade structure-it is clean and ready to move in!

If you are looking for a well priced condo in Central Palm Springs near the mountains, downtown, the arts district and I-10 access, this is your place!

Grounds feature mature, well maintained landscaping, 2 pools, 2 spas, a sauna and tennis courts.

Frequently Asked Questions:

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABILITY DATE: Move in Ready
PET RESTRICTIONS: NO PETS
MOVE-IN FEE: 1st months rent & Security deposit
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00 Per Adult (18+)

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Schedule showing at https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2032-mira-vista?p=TenantTurner

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

All applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
2. No Prior evictions of felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.
5. Credit Score of 650 or higher

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & Be approved by Owner
*LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please inquire

• Property Description Details •

GARAGE/PARKING : 1 Car Garage
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Fridge, Washer & Dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: Dual Level Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Enclosed Patio

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3708598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How would you like them to get back to you?
