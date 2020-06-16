130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320

All apartments in Palm Springs
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Palm Springs
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

130 West Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL
Palm Springs TOT Permit #7445

Welcome to this spacious, light-filled 600 sq. ft. studio in the beautiful Club Condominiums!

This unit has been thoughtfully decorated with case study furniture, period-appropriate touches, and equipped with everything the discriminating traveler needs to fully enjoy their private desert getaway (including mountain views throughout).

Guests are provided with quality items such as 400 thread count sheets, plush towels, hotel robes, and down alternative duvets. For your internet and viewing/listening pleasure, the unit is iPod ready with ceiling speakers in every corner, free WiFi, cable, and a 42 LCD Smart TV with access to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and YouTube. There is a full kitchen and in-unit washer/dryer as well. Top it all off with a private 300 sq. ft. patio that offers stunning views of Mt. San Jacinto rising over 10,000 feet above the desert floor. Your outdoor living area is complete with comfortable seating and an electric BBQ grill.

The resort-like grounds are beautifully landscaped and well-maintained, and the complex provides a large, heated pool and delightfully shaped spa which are centrally located. You will have secure, gated access, and your own covered parking space just steps away from your front door.

Club Condominiums is a quiet and peaceful place to enjoy the fine desert lifestyle that makes Palm Springs such a popular destination. Not a place for parties or loud gatherings, guests are asked to respect the peace and privacy that makes this the perfect home for many full-time residents. Built in 1972 as the 3rd addition to the original Racquet Club of Palm Springs, the studios at Club Condominiums were a hideaway for 1970s Hollywood royalty. The current owner is very pleased to have found this hidden gem and hopes you will love it too! This is a fully furnished and equipped vacation rental home. Rent includes all utilities, cable TV, WiFi.

Rate listed is monthly rate, use link below for nightly seasonal rates.

Right Click on Link Below and select "Go to" to BOOK:
https://www.bookerville.com/CalendarDisplay?property=8659

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 have any available units?
130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 have?
Some of 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 currently offering any rent specials?
130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 is pet friendly.
Does 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 offer parking?
Yes, 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 does offer parking.
Does 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 have a pool?
Yes, 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 has a pool.
Does 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 have accessible units?
No, 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 does not have accessible units.
Does 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320 has units with dishwashers.
