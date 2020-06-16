130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

SHORT TERM RENTAL

Palm Springs TOT Permit #7445



Welcome to this spacious, light-filled 600 sq. ft. studio in the beautiful Club Condominiums!



This unit has been thoughtfully decorated with case study furniture, period-appropriate touches, and equipped with everything the discriminating traveler needs to fully enjoy their private desert getaway (including mountain views throughout).



Guests are provided with quality items such as 400 thread count sheets, plush towels, hotel robes, and down alternative duvets. For your internet and viewing/listening pleasure, the unit is iPod ready with ceiling speakers in every corner, free WiFi, cable, and a 42 LCD Smart TV with access to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and YouTube. There is a full kitchen and in-unit washer/dryer as well. Top it all off with a private 300 sq. ft. patio that offers stunning views of Mt. San Jacinto rising over 10,000 feet above the desert floor. Your outdoor living area is complete with comfortable seating and an electric BBQ grill.



The resort-like grounds are beautifully landscaped and well-maintained, and the complex provides a large, heated pool and delightfully shaped spa which are centrally located. You will have secure, gated access, and your own covered parking space just steps away from your front door.



Club Condominiums is a quiet and peaceful place to enjoy the fine desert lifestyle that makes Palm Springs such a popular destination. Not a place for parties or loud gatherings, guests are asked to respect the peace and privacy that makes this the perfect home for many full-time residents. Built in 1972 as the 3rd addition to the original Racquet Club of Palm Springs, the studios at Club Condominiums were a hideaway for 1970s Hollywood royalty. The current owner is very pleased to have found this hidden gem and hopes you will love it too! This is a fully furnished and equipped vacation rental home. Rent includes all utilities, cable TV, WiFi.



Rate listed is monthly rate, use link below for nightly seasonal rates.



Right Click on Link Below and select "Go to" to BOOK:

https://www.bookerville.com/CalendarDisplay?property=8659