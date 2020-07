Amenities

This is the one! This 2 Bedroom condo is ideally located in Palm Springs and has been tastefully updated and renovated. This condo features a spacious private patio with enough room to entertain! Both bedrooms are upstairs and the master features 2 walk-in closets. Bottom floor is tiled with updated tile in the living area and carpet upstairs. You can enjoy mountain views from the balcony. Kitchen has been updated and leads to private patio. Condo is located in well maintained Hermosa Villas. Centrally located and close to downtown Palm Springs, this is a stellar place to call home!