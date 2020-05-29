Pinewood Villas Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community

Pinewood Apartments feature single-story cottage-style apartments with private, fenced patios and garages which feel like your own home. The courtyard contains a pleasant grassy, park-like setting with two swimming pools and a Jacuzzi for your enjoyment. Other community amenities featured are barbecue areas for cookouts as well as a playground. The Pinewood Apartments offers family living conveniently located in the heart of some of Southern California’s most popular attractions including the Disneyland (the “happiest place on earth”), Knott’s Berry Farm, the Orange Mall, the Grove of Anaheim, the historic Orange Circle (Orange County's largest antique mall), Angel Stadium, and Honda Center – home of the Anaheim Ducks and year-round entertainment events. For traveling and commuting convenience, you will be close to the John Wayne Airport and several freeways, including 5, 55, 22 and 91.