All apartments in Orange
Find more places like
Pinewood Villas Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
Pinewood Villas Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Pinewood Villas Apartments

1855 East Rose Avenue · (714) 902-2680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1855 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23A · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinewood Villas Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Pinewood Apartments feature single-story cottage-style apartments with private, fenced patios and garages which feel like your own home. The courtyard contains a pleasant grassy, park-like setting with two swimming pools and a Jacuzzi for your enjoyment. Other community amenities featured are barbecue areas for cookouts as well as a playground. The Pinewood Apartments offers family living conveniently located in the heart of some of Southern California’s most popular attractions including the Disneyland (the “happiest place on earth”), Knott’s Berry Farm, the Orange Mall, the Grove of Anaheim, the historic Orange Circle (Orange County's largest antique mall), Angel Stadium, and Honda Center – home of the Anaheim Ducks and year-round entertainment events. For traveling and commuting convenience, you will be close to the John Wayne Airport and several freeways, including 5, 55, 22 and 91.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
restrictions: No aggressive breed and may not exceed 25 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Additional parking cost $15. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pinewood Villas Apartments have any available units?
Pinewood Villas Apartments has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinewood Villas Apartments have?
Some of Pinewood Villas Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinewood Villas Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pinewood Villas Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinewood Villas Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinewood Villas Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pinewood Villas Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pinewood Villas Apartments offers parking.
Does Pinewood Villas Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinewood Villas Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinewood Villas Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pinewood Villas Apartments has a pool.
Does Pinewood Villas Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Pinewood Villas Apartments has accessible units.
Does Pinewood Villas Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinewood Villas Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 BedroomsOrange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly PlacesOrange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles