54 Apartments for rent in Orange, CA with move-in specials
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 36
1 of 59
1 of 35
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 11
1 of 41
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 51
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 40
1 of 20
Unlike most of Southern California, Orange has chosen to preserve its older parts of town, keeping a quaint vibe about the place. Without this careful preservation, it would be just another expensive SoCal town.
Having trouble with Craigslist Orange? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Orange apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Orange apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.