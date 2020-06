6001 E Mabury Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

BEAUTIFUL MABURY RANCH FAMILY HOME WITH GREAT VEIWS. THE HOME IS TRULY A GORGEOUS, PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP PROPERTY AND HAS BEEN VERY WELL MAINTAINED. UPGRADES INCLUDE A FULLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND A COZY BREAKFAST NOOK. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS A DREAM WITH A BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM VANITY AND 72" HEATED SPA JACUZZI TUB/SHOWER AND GRANITE FLOORING PLUS TWO OVERSIZED CLOSETS WITH MIRRORED WARDROBES. THE MASTER BEDROOM ALSO FEATURES A PRIVATE ATRIUM DOOR TO THE BACK YARD. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE DECORATOR PAINT, RAISED BASEBOARDS, ALMOST NEW 4 TON A/C SYSTEM AND EXTERIOR LIGHTING. ENJOY AN OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT AREA THAT INCLUDES A 15 1/2 FOOT OCTAGON GAZEBO WITH EXPANSIVE PATIO DECKING AND LUSHLY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS. THIS IS A VERY POPULAR SIGNLE STORY FLOOR PLAN AND SITS ON A SINGLE LOADED STREET ON A LARGE CORNER VIEW LOT. TOO MANY EXTRAS TO MENTION. PHOTOS ILLUSTRATE THE BEAUTY OF THE HOME.