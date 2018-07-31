277 S Center Street

Amenities

Close to Chapman University and walking distance to The Plaza, this well maintained 3-Bedroom 2-bath upper unit is ready for you to call home! The extra large living room features a gas fireplace and plenty of natural light. Large kitchen with dining area, gas stove, refrigerator and built-in microwave. Inside laundry with stacked washer/dryer included, central air conditioning and heating, plenty of storage and a 2-car detached garage. All the charm of Old Town Orange and The Plaza shops and restaurants just a short walk away! Gas, water and trash utilities included in the rent.