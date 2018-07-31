All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 277 S Center Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
277 S Center Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:15 AM

277 S Center Street

277 South Center Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

277 South Center Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to Chapman University and walking distance to The Plaza, this well maintained 3-Bedroom 2-bath upper unit is ready for you to call home! The extra large living room features a gas fireplace and plenty of natural light. Large kitchen with dining area, gas stove, refrigerator and built-in microwave. Inside laundry with stacked washer/dryer included, central air conditioning and heating, plenty of storage and a 2-car detached garage. All the charm of Old Town Orange and The Plaza shops and restaurants just a short walk away! Gas, water and trash utilities included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 S Center Street have any available units?
277 S Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 S Center Street have?
Some of 277 S Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 S Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
277 S Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 S Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 277 S Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 277 S Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 277 S Center Street offers parking.
Does 277 S Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 S Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 S Center Street have a pool?
No, 277 S Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 277 S Center Street have accessible units?
No, 277 S Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 277 S Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 S Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles