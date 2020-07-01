245 S Olive Street

Amenities

*** Call Paul for a private showing 949-732-0061 or email rent@pdcre.com *** You cannot beat this phenomenal Old Town Orange historic Craftsman with off-street parking and inside full-size laundry. Located less than half a block to the restaurants and shops of The Circle in Orange and three short blocks to Chapman University. This completely remodeled 1914 Craftsman offers an oversized kitchen with stainless appliances, two full bathrooms, two spacious bedrooms and a large den/optional-3rd-bedroom. Completely repainted, with newly resurfaced original wood flooring throughout, a remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, inside laundry (included) and a small basement for storage. A large driveway parks 4 cars. Enjoy hosting guests in the private and expansive backyard, with built in firepit, bbq, smoker, and outdoor bar. Walk to Gabbi's or Francoli for a fantastic dinner, and try some gelato or fresh made ice cream on your walk home. In the morning, Kimmie's Cup is 5 doors away. This one has it all!