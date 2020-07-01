All apartments in Orange
245 S Olive Street
245 S Olive Street

245 South Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

245 South Olive Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
*** Call Paul for a private showing 949-732-0061 or email rent@pdcre.com *** You cannot beat this phenomenal Old Town Orange historic Craftsman with off-street parking and inside full-size laundry. Located less than half a block to the restaurants and shops of The Circle in Orange and three short blocks to Chapman University. This completely remodeled 1914 Craftsman offers an oversized kitchen with stainless appliances, two full bathrooms, two spacious bedrooms and a large den/optional-3rd-bedroom. Completely repainted, with newly resurfaced original wood flooring throughout, a remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, inside laundry (included) and a small basement for storage. A large driveway parks 4 cars. Enjoy hosting guests in the private and expansive backyard, with built in firepit, bbq, smoker, and outdoor bar. Walk to Gabbi's or Francoli for a fantastic dinner, and try some gelato or fresh made ice cream on your walk home. In the morning, Kimmie's Cup is 5 doors away. This one has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 S Olive Street have any available units?
245 S Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 S Olive Street have?
Some of 245 S Olive Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 S Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 S Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 S Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 S Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 245 S Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 S Olive Street offers parking.
Does 245 S Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 S Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 S Olive Street have a pool?
No, 245 S Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 S Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 245 S Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 S Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 S Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.

