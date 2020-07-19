176 N Jetty Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pool fireplace carpet

Single Family Home with Sparkling POOL! - This home is located in a great neighborhood and close to all amenities of life. Walking distance away from shopping centers, restaurants, parks, schools, churches, Resorts, close to major freeways, minutes away from Disneyland.

Home features new laminated wood flooring throughout, new interior paint, new carpet in bedrooms, Home has an excellent floor plan that includes a large spacious living room with a sliding glass door out to your backyard and pool area. The living room also features a beautiful brick fireplace. Separate laundry off kitchen area.

Large Back yard with nice landscaping and amazing pool area ready for entertaining with friends and family!



Call the office now for a showing appointment (714) 955-4872



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4718939)