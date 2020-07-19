All apartments in Orange
176 N Jetty Drive
176 N Jetty Drive

176 North Jetty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

176 North Jetty Drive, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Single Family Home with Sparkling POOL! - This home is located in a great neighborhood and close to all amenities of life. Walking distance away from shopping centers, restaurants, parks, schools, churches, Resorts, close to major freeways, minutes away from Disneyland.
Home features new laminated wood flooring throughout, new interior paint, new carpet in bedrooms, Home has an excellent floor plan that includes a large spacious living room with a sliding glass door out to your backyard and pool area. The living room also features a beautiful brick fireplace. Separate laundry off kitchen area.
Large Back yard with nice landscaping and amazing pool area ready for entertaining with friends and family!

Call the office now for a showing appointment (714) 955-4872

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 N Jetty Drive have any available units?
176 N Jetty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 N Jetty Drive have?
Some of 176 N Jetty Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 N Jetty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
176 N Jetty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 N Jetty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 176 N Jetty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 176 N Jetty Drive offer parking?
No, 176 N Jetty Drive does not offer parking.
Does 176 N Jetty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 N Jetty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 N Jetty Drive have a pool?
Yes, 176 N Jetty Drive has a pool.
Does 176 N Jetty Drive have accessible units?
No, 176 N Jetty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 176 N Jetty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 N Jetty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
