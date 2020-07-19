All apartments in Orange
1543 East Riverview Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 10:56 PM

1543 East Riverview Avenue

1543 East Riverview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1543 East Riverview Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to this beautiful home in the desired city of Orange, California. Beautifully upgradedsingle level 4 BR/2 BA home located in a wonderful neighborhood within the school boundaries of the highly coveted Villa Park High & Cerro Villa Middle School. Tasteful tile floors welcome you into this 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home w/ addt'l space for possible 5th bedroom conversion. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and elegant stained cabinetry. The home has an custom floor plan that lends itself to privacy where each space has it's purpose. Backyard is enclosed, private and easily large enough for entertaining. Master suite includes private bathroom plus His & Hers closet set up. The secondary bedrooms share a remodeled full bathroom w/ custom vanity and tile work. Attached laundry area is spacious enough that it can be used as an additional living area (currently being used as 5th bedroom). Both front & back outdoor areas are spacious and perfect for entertaining. The front features a yard as well a private patio. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, medical, transportation, and 91/55 Fwy; just steps away from walking/bike trails on the Santa Ana riverbed too! This home will not last long!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 East Riverview Avenue have any available units?
1543 East Riverview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 East Riverview Avenue have?
Some of 1543 East Riverview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 East Riverview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1543 East Riverview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 East Riverview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 East Riverview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1543 East Riverview Avenue offer parking?
No, 1543 East Riverview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1543 East Riverview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 East Riverview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 East Riverview Avenue have a pool?
No, 1543 East Riverview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1543 East Riverview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1543 East Riverview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 East Riverview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 East Riverview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
