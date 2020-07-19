1543 East Riverview Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to this beautiful home in the desired city of Orange, California. Beautifully upgradedsingle level 4 BR/2 BA home located in a wonderful neighborhood within the school boundaries of the highly coveted Villa Park High & Cerro Villa Middle School. Tasteful tile floors welcome you into this 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home w/ addt'l space for possible 5th bedroom conversion. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and elegant stained cabinetry. The home has an custom floor plan that lends itself to privacy where each space has it's purpose. Backyard is enclosed, private and easily large enough for entertaining. Master suite includes private bathroom plus His & Hers closet set up. The secondary bedrooms share a remodeled full bathroom w/ custom vanity and tile work. Attached laundry area is spacious enough that it can be used as an additional living area (currently being used as 5th bedroom). Both front & back outdoor areas are spacious and perfect for entertaining. The front features a yard as well a private patio. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, medical, transportation, and 91/55 Fwy; just steps away from walking/bike trails on the Santa Ana riverbed too! This home will not last long!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.