All apartments in Ontario
Find more places like 2625 Lexington Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ontario, CA
/
2625 Lexington Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2625 Lexington Place

2625 Lexington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ontario
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2625 Lexington Place, Ontario, CA 91761

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2625 Lexington Place Available 06/19/20 ONTARIO RANCH HOME 4+2.5 is MOVE IN READY - NICE HOME IN ESTABLISHED AREA OF ONTARIO RANCH. Available is a wonderful Tri-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Lovely warm home has vaulted ceilings, separate dining area and Kitchen is overlooking the family room with a cozy fireplace and separate bath. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, the Master bedroom has a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Outside is a nice concrete patio area great for BBQing with the family. Two car attached garage and plenty of parking! Sorry absolutely NO PETS. Thank you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3274105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Lexington Place have any available units?
2625 Lexington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ontario, CA.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Lexington Place have?
Some of 2625 Lexington Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Lexington Place currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Lexington Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Lexington Place pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Lexington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ontario.
Does 2625 Lexington Place offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Lexington Place does offer parking.
Does 2625 Lexington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Lexington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Lexington Place have a pool?
No, 2625 Lexington Place does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Lexington Place have accessible units?
No, 2625 Lexington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Lexington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Lexington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave
Ontario, CA 91764
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr
Ontario, CA 91761
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo
Ontario, CA 91764
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St
Ontario, CA 91761
Estancia Apartments
1720 E D St
Ontario, CA 91764
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St
Ontario, CA 91761
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr
Ontario, CA 91764
Terracina
3303 S Archibald Ave
Ontario, CA 91761

Similar Pages

Ontario 1 BedroomsOntario 2 Bedrooms
Ontario Apartments with BalconyOntario Apartments with Parking
Ontario Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ontario Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside