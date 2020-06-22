Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

2625 Lexington Place Available 06/19/20 ONTARIO RANCH HOME 4+2.5 is MOVE IN READY - NICE HOME IN ESTABLISHED AREA OF ONTARIO RANCH. Available is a wonderful Tri-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Lovely warm home has vaulted ceilings, separate dining area and Kitchen is overlooking the family room with a cozy fireplace and separate bath. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, the Master bedroom has a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Outside is a nice concrete patio area great for BBQing with the family. Two car attached garage and plenty of parking! Sorry absolutely NO PETS. Thank you!



No Pets Allowed



