Apartment List
/
CA
/
ontario
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ontario, CA

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eden Glen
2 Units Available
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Ontario
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Results within 5 miles of Ontario
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
13 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,658
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1176 sqft
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7225 Meurice Circle
7225 Meurice Circle, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,050
4139 sqft
Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN.
Results within 10 miles of Ontario
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
5 Units Available
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:08am
$
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1040 Golden Springs Drive
1040 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathes, fully furnished townhouse located in a very peaceful and quiet community in Diamond Bar city. Great End Unit Location! Move in Ready condition.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Foothill Corridor
1 Unit Available
1967 Canopy Lane
1967 Canopy Ln, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1570 sqft
Charming PUD located in a secured gated community. Excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Living area is on the first floor and bedrooms are on the second floor.

June 2020 Ontario Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ontario Rent Report. Ontario rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ontario rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ontario Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ontario Rent Report. Ontario rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ontario rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Ontario rents held steady over the past month

Ontario rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ontario stand at $1,215 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,519 for a two-bedroom. Ontario's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ontario, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Ontario

    As rents have increased slightly in Ontario, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Ontario is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Ontario's median two-bedroom rent of $1,519 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Ontario.
    • While Ontario's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Ontario than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Ontario 1 BedroomsOntario 2 BedroomsOntario 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOntario 3 BedroomsOntario Accessible ApartmentsOntario Apartments with Balcony
    Ontario Apartments with GarageOntario Apartments with GymOntario Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOntario Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOntario Apartments with Parking
    Ontario Apartments with PoolOntario Apartments with Washer-DryerOntario Dog Friendly ApartmentsOntario Furnished ApartmentsOntario Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
    Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
    Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Ontario Center

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Riverside