Oceanside, CA
873 Parsley
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

873 Parsley

873 Parsley Way · No Longer Available
Location

873 Parsley Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
55+Community in Convenient Location with 2 Car Garage!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
**55 Plus Community** This wonderful single story 2 bedroom home sits at the 8th hole of the lush Emerald Isle Golf Course. Located within the Oceana East 1 Community this spacious 2 bedroom home has much to offer. The terrific floor plan provides lots of living space while the bonus room off the kitchen provides a wonderful addition! Equipped with all appliances, this home is ready for move in! The Oceana East 1 Community provides a modern clubhouse with sparkling pool/spa amenities.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$5,500.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 15 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Tennis Courts
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Family Room
2 Story
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Storage space
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Garage Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Senior Community

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/873-Parsley-Way-Oceanside-CA-92057-1750/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3674786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Parsley have any available units?
873 Parsley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 Parsley have?
Some of 873 Parsley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Parsley currently offering any rent specials?
873 Parsley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Parsley pet-friendly?
Yes, 873 Parsley is pet friendly.
Does 873 Parsley offer parking?
Yes, 873 Parsley offers parking.
Does 873 Parsley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 Parsley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Parsley have a pool?
Yes, 873 Parsley has a pool.
Does 873 Parsley have accessible units?
No, 873 Parsley does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Parsley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 Parsley has units with dishwashers.
