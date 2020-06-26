Amenities

55+Community in Convenient Location with 2 Car Garage!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

**55 Plus Community** This wonderful single story 2 bedroom home sits at the 8th hole of the lush Emerald Isle Golf Course. Located within the Oceana East 1 Community this spacious 2 bedroom home has much to offer. The terrific floor plan provides lots of living space while the bonus room off the kitchen provides a wonderful addition! Equipped with all appliances, this home is ready for move in! The Oceana East 1 Community provides a modern clubhouse with sparkling pool/spa amenities.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$5,500.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 15 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Tennis Courts

Easy Freeway Access

Stove

Microwave

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Family Room

2 Story

Patio

Eat in kitchen

Storage space

Laminate Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Garage Laundry

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Trash Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

N/A 55+ Senior Community



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/873-Parsley-Way-Oceanside-CA-92057-1750/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



