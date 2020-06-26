Amenities
55+Community in Convenient Location with 2 Car Garage!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
**55 Plus Community** This wonderful single story 2 bedroom home sits at the 8th hole of the lush Emerald Isle Golf Course. Located within the Oceana East 1 Community this spacious 2 bedroom home has much to offer. The terrific floor plan provides lots of living space while the bonus room off the kitchen provides a wonderful addition! Equipped with all appliances, this home is ready for move in! The Oceana East 1 Community provides a modern clubhouse with sparkling pool/spa amenities.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$5,500.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 15 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Tennis Courts
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Family Room
2 Story
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Storage space
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Garage Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Senior Community
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/873-Parsley-Way-Oceanside-CA-92057-1750/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
