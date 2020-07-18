All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

750 Timber Cove Way

750 Timber Cove Way · No Longer Available
Location

750 Timber Cove Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Newly Upgraded All Appliance-With 2 CarGarage- Water/Sewer/Trash Included- Washer/Dryer Included - Rent $2375
Deposit $2375

Whelan Ranch Townhome in Oceanside. Beautiful Home with 3 bds & 2 baths, with 2 Car Garage. And a bonus Plenty of Street Parking

New Quartz Counter tops & New Cabinets in Kitchen & Baths, New Stainless Steel Appliances Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, New Wood Laminated Floor, New Custom Paints, New Materials-Lights Fixtures, Faucets, Ceiling Fans & More, Remodeled Baths & Kitchen. Community Pool & Spa. Close to Shopping Centers & Freeway. Less than 5 miles from the beach / Oceanside Pier A Must See!! Come home to your quite neighborhood and relax in this gorgeous home.

APPLY ONLINE AND GET APPROVED FAST WWW.EZHOMES.ORG AND CLICK VACANCY

EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an equal housing opportunity provider.
BRE #01976957

-----------------------------------Call Or Text Erum 760-501-4723--------------------For your personal tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4671450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Timber Cove Way have any available units?
750 Timber Cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Timber Cove Way have?
Some of 750 Timber Cove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Timber Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
750 Timber Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Timber Cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 750 Timber Cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 750 Timber Cove Way offer parking?
Yes, 750 Timber Cove Way offers parking.
Does 750 Timber Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Timber Cove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Timber Cove Way have a pool?
Yes, 750 Timber Cove Way has a pool.
Does 750 Timber Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 750 Timber Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Timber Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Timber Cove Way has units with dishwashers.
