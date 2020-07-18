750 Timber Cove Way

Amenities
Newly Upgraded All Appliance-With 2 CarGarage- Water/Sewer/Trash Included- Washer/Dryer Included - Rent $2375
Deposit $2375
Whelan Ranch Townhome in Oceanside. Beautiful Home with 3 bds & 2 baths, with 2 Car Garage. And a bonus Plenty of Street Parking
New Quartz Counter tops & New Cabinets in Kitchen & Baths, New Stainless Steel Appliances Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, New Wood Laminated Floor, New Custom Paints, New Materials-Lights Fixtures, Faucets, Ceiling Fans & More, Remodeled Baths & Kitchen. Community Pool & Spa. Close to Shopping Centers & Freeway. Less than 5 miles from the beach / Oceanside Pier A Must See!! Come home to your quite neighborhood and relax in this gorgeous home.
APPLY ONLINE AND GET APPROVED FAST WWW.EZHOMES.ORG AND CLICK VACANCY
EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an equal housing opportunity provider.
BRE #01976957
-----------------------------------Call Or Text Erum 760-501-4723--------------------For your personal tour.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4671450)