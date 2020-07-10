All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

634 Sumner Way

634 Sumner Way · No Longer Available
Location

634 Sumner Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Description:
Air Conditioned Oceanside home!!! - 2 bed/ 2 bath 1141 sq. ft. condo in Oceanside. Open living room area with a fireplace. Kitchen with appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Dining area with access to an outside balcony. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Washer and dryer included in unit for easy laundry service. Carpeted throughout the unit with plenty of natural light. One parking space and 1 car garage. Community pool, spa, and park near by. Trash, Sewer and Internet are included in rent. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Sumner Way have any available units?
634 Sumner Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 Sumner Way have?
Some of 634 Sumner Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Sumner Way currently offering any rent specials?
634 Sumner Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Sumner Way pet-friendly?
No, 634 Sumner Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 634 Sumner Way offer parking?
Yes, 634 Sumner Way offers parking.
Does 634 Sumner Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 Sumner Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Sumner Way have a pool?
Yes, 634 Sumner Way has a pool.
Does 634 Sumner Way have accessible units?
No, 634 Sumner Way does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Sumner Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 Sumner Way has units with dishwashers.

