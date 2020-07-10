634 Sumner Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Description:

Air Conditioned Oceanside home!!! - 2 bed/ 2 bath 1141 sq. ft. condo in Oceanside. Open living room area with a fireplace. Kitchen with appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Dining area with access to an outside balcony. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Washer and dryer included in unit for easy laundry service. Carpeted throughout the unit with plenty of natural light. One parking space and 1 car garage. Community pool, spa, and park near by. Trash, Sewer and Internet are included in rent. Must see!