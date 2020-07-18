All apartments in Oceanside
600 Sea Cliff Way - 606

600 Sea Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Location

600 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom condo in Rancho Del Oro! - Please do not disturb our tenants. This unit is available August 17th!

Beautiful upper level 2bed/1bath condo off Rando Del Oro! Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Also has balcony and community pool! 1 carport space and 1 parking space for both cars. Trash, water, and sewer included! NO pets or smoking.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,550.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners.
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 have any available units?
600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 have?
Some of 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 offer parking?
Yes, 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 offers parking.
Does 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 have a pool?
Yes, 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 has a pool.
Does 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 have accessible units?
No, 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 has units with dishwashers.
