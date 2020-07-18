Amenities
600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom condo in Rancho Del Oro! - Please do not disturb our tenants. This unit is available August 17th!
Beautiful upper level 2bed/1bath condo off Rando Del Oro! Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Also has balcony and community pool! 1 carport space and 1 parking space for both cars. Trash, water, and sewer included! NO pets or smoking.
Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,550.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners.
Must obtain renters insurance
Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149
*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5906226)