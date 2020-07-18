Amenities

600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom condo in Rancho Del Oro! - Please do not disturb our tenants. This unit is available August 17th!



Beautiful upper level 2bed/1bath condo off Rando Del Oro! Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Also has balcony and community pool! 1 carport space and 1 parking space for both cars. Trash, water, and sewer included! NO pets or smoking.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,550.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners.

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



