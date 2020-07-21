5223 Kingswood Ct

Amenities

Private 3B/2.5BA House w/ Attached 3 Car Garage & Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Great 3B/2.5BA House available for lease in Oceanside! This beautiful home features approximately 1,753 SF of living space and boasts:



- Quiet cul-de-sac location

- Washer/Dryer Hookups

- Attached 3 car garage

- Large Yard (1/3) acre, with mature trees for added privacy

- Front entry opens to living room w/ gorgeous two story entryway

- Living room features: carpet floors, cathedral ceilings, and open access to dining room

- Half bath off living room

- Dining room features light fixture

- Well designed kitchen features: tile counter tops, abundant cabinet space, and window overlooking backyard

- Easy access to family room from kitchen

- Large master bedroom features walk-in closet, & attached bathroom

- Master bathroom features: dual sinks w/ large vanity, and shower/tub combo

- Light and bright second & third bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2470

- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 2 dogs



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside

- PARKING: 3 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: house

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1988



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: washer/dryer and refrigerator are not included. Refrigerator water line and fireplace do not operate and are as is.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



