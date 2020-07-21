4549 Hancock Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Available 11/01/19 Renovated house in Quiet Neighborhood in Oceanside - Property Id: 147404



Completely updated house on a cul-de-sac in highly desired Oceanside neighborhood located close to 78 freeway off of Emerald.

CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT KNOCK ON DOOR OR BOTHER CURRENT TENANTS. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!



*Amazing Amenities include:

*All hardwood floors

*Updated bathrooms

*Kitchen with all new appliances (including dishwasher)

*Fenced back yard

*A/C and heating

*Solar Panels

*"She shed/Man Cave" in back yard

*Top of the line Washer and Dryer

*Extra storage space in outside sheds



Additional Deposit required if pets will part of the lease.



Lots of love has been put in to this home and the location is unbeatable near schools, Costco, Gym, Starbucks and more!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147404p

