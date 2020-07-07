All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

450 N HORNE #E25

450 N Horne St · No Longer Available
Location

450 N Horne St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Ocean Views! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with Garage in Oceanside - OCEAN VIEWS, HIGHLY UPGRADED, Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath CLEAN Condo WEST of I-5 in Oceanside with GARAGE. Includes large balcony, fireplace, gorgeous tile floors, washer/dryer, and updated kitchen. Gated & private with impeccable landscaping, pool, hot tub, fitness center, and more! Leave the car at home as you are in walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, library, farmer's market, Coaster/Amtrak station, the beach, shopping, movie theater, and the pier. Easy freeway access to I-5 makes this home just all-around PERFECT! Small pet will be considered.

(RLNE5728738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 N HORNE #E25 have any available units?
450 N HORNE #E25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 N HORNE #E25 have?
Some of 450 N HORNE #E25's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 N HORNE #E25 currently offering any rent specials?
450 N HORNE #E25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 N HORNE #E25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 N HORNE #E25 is pet friendly.
Does 450 N HORNE #E25 offer parking?
Yes, 450 N HORNE #E25 offers parking.
Does 450 N HORNE #E25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 N HORNE #E25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 N HORNE #E25 have a pool?
Yes, 450 N HORNE #E25 has a pool.
Does 450 N HORNE #E25 have accessible units?
No, 450 N HORNE #E25 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 N HORNE #E25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 N HORNE #E25 does not have units with dishwashers.

