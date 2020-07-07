450 N HORNE #E25

Amenities
Ocean Views! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with Garage in Oceanside - OCEAN VIEWS, HIGHLY UPGRADED, Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath CLEAN Condo WEST of I-5 in Oceanside with GARAGE. Includes large balcony, fireplace, gorgeous tile floors, washer/dryer, and updated kitchen. Gated & private with impeccable landscaping, pool, hot tub, fitness center, and more! Leave the car at home as you are in walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, library, farmer's market, Coaster/Amtrak station, the beach, shopping, movie theater, and the pier. Easy freeway access to I-5 makes this home just all-around PERFECT! Small pet will be considered.
