Oceanside, CA
4060 Alto Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:45 PM

4060 Alto Street

4060 Alto Street · No Longer Available
Location

4060 Alto Street, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
See yourself coming home to this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and pool. This home features simple and elegant upgrades throughout, a must see rear outdoor living space and stunning views! The kitchen features granite counters, while the floors are tile and wood flooring, with carpets in the bedrooms. The family room is massive! The backyard deck has views for miles due to being on a ridge! The home is located near excellent award winning Carlsbad Unified schools, parks, the beach and shopping centers.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 Alto Street have any available units?
4060 Alto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 Alto Street have?
Some of 4060 Alto Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 Alto Street currently offering any rent specials?
4060 Alto Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 Alto Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4060 Alto Street is pet friendly.
Does 4060 Alto Street offer parking?
Yes, 4060 Alto Street does offer parking.
Does 4060 Alto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4060 Alto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 Alto Street have a pool?
Yes, 4060 Alto Street has a pool.
Does 4060 Alto Street have accessible units?
No, 4060 Alto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 Alto Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4060 Alto Street does not have units with dishwashers.
