4060 Alto Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

See yourself coming home to this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and pool. This home features simple and elegant upgrades throughout, a must see rear outdoor living space and stunning views! The kitchen features granite counters, while the floors are tile and wood flooring, with carpets in the bedrooms. The family room is massive! The backyard deck has views for miles due to being on a ridge! The home is located near excellent award winning Carlsbad Unified schools, parks, the beach and shopping centers.



Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.