Amenities
ALL NEW!! - Close to All, 2 Car Garage, Huge Yard, Pets Ok - $2,695 a month, $2,695 deposit
1-year lease preferred
MILITARY SPECIAL!!! $100 OFF Monthly Rent & Deposit!!
4055 Johnson Dr.
Oceanside, CA 92056
This ALL UPDATED Single Family Home will be available as soon as May 9th to qualified applicants.
Features Include:
- ALL NEW; Kitchen and Baths
Cabinets, Counter-tops, Shower, Bath, Flooring
- Washer and Dryer hook-ups
- ALL NEW Tile Flooring throughout
- All Rooms Cable/Internet Ready
- HUGE Private back yard.
- Landscaping Included
- 2 Car Attached Garage + Parking for RV or Boat
- Up to 2 pets will be considered for this property with an additional deposit.
- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management
Location:
- Walk to Mira Costa College Oceanside
- 5 Minute drive to the beach
- Easy access to Hwy 78 and I-5
- Close to shopping centers and restaurants
- Easy access to Camp Pendleton. Military welcome
Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;
- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- Do you have any pets? If so; number, age, size, breed?
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?
Send above information or any questions for more information.
(RLNE5769110)