Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

ALL NEW!! - Close to All, 2 Car Garage, Huge Yard, Pets Ok - $2,695 a month, $2,695 deposit

1-year lease preferred



MILITARY SPECIAL!!! $100 OFF Monthly Rent & Deposit!!



4055 Johnson Dr.

Oceanside, CA 92056



This ALL UPDATED Single Family Home will be available as soon as May 9th to qualified applicants.



Features Include:

- ALL NEW; Kitchen and Baths

Cabinets, Counter-tops, Shower, Bath, Flooring

- Washer and Dryer hook-ups

- ALL NEW Tile Flooring throughout

- All Rooms Cable/Internet Ready

- HUGE Private back yard.

- Landscaping Included

- 2 Car Attached Garage + Parking for RV or Boat

- Up to 2 pets will be considered for this property with an additional deposit.

- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management



Location:

- Walk to Mira Costa College Oceanside

- 5 Minute drive to the beach

- Easy access to Hwy 78 and I-5

- Close to shopping centers and restaurants

- Easy access to Camp Pendleton. Military welcome



Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;



- How many occupants would you like to have move in?

- Do you have any pets? If so; number, age, size, breed?

- When would you like to move in (date)?

- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?



Send above information or any questions for more information.



(RLNE5769110)