Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4055 Johnson Dr
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

4055 Johnson Dr

4055 Johnson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4055 Johnson Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
ALL NEW!! - Close to All, 2 Car Garage, Huge Yard, Pets Ok - $2,695 a month, $2,695 deposit
1-year lease preferred

MILITARY SPECIAL!!! $100 OFF Monthly Rent & Deposit!!

4055 Johnson Dr.
Oceanside, CA 92056

This ALL UPDATED Single Family Home will be available as soon as May 9th to qualified applicants.

Features Include:
- ALL NEW; Kitchen and Baths
Cabinets, Counter-tops, Shower, Bath, Flooring
- Washer and Dryer hook-ups
- ALL NEW Tile Flooring throughout
- All Rooms Cable/Internet Ready
- HUGE Private back yard.
- Landscaping Included
- 2 Car Attached Garage + Parking for RV or Boat
- Up to 2 pets will be considered for this property with an additional deposit.
- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management

Location:
- Walk to Mira Costa College Oceanside
- 5 Minute drive to the beach
- Easy access to Hwy 78 and I-5
- Close to shopping centers and restaurants
- Easy access to Camp Pendleton. Military welcome

Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;

- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- Do you have any pets? If so; number, age, size, breed?
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?

Send above information or any questions for more information.

(RLNE5769110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4055 Johnson Dr have any available units?
4055 Johnson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4055 Johnson Dr have?
Some of 4055 Johnson Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4055 Johnson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4055 Johnson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4055 Johnson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4055 Johnson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4055 Johnson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4055 Johnson Dr offers parking.
Does 4055 Johnson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4055 Johnson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4055 Johnson Dr have a pool?
No, 4055 Johnson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4055 Johnson Dr have accessible units?
No, 4055 Johnson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4055 Johnson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4055 Johnson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

