4022 Lonnie St

Available 06/01/19



4022 Lonnie Street 92056 - Desirable Home in Oceanside - This is a single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1288 square foot home in Oceanside close to freeways, shopping, Sprinter, schools (Vista Unified - Madison Middle and Rancho Buena Vista High) and park. Four short miles to beach. This home features attached 2 car garage, air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups in the garage, gas range, water heater and furnace, refrigerator, dishwasher and good sized fenced front and back yards. There is a lemon tree and an avocado tree, and the front yard is well landscaped with attractive palms.



Solar house so utilities are low low low. Landlord pays landscaping. Tenant pays all other utilities. Dog allowed for additional fee with restrictions upon approval.



Please drive by the home (do not disturb occupants) to confirm you wish to view the interior. By appointment - call Josh 760 505-4191

