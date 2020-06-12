Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage coffee bar air conditioning

3740 Balboa Dr. Available 07/01/19 Highly Desirable 55+ Costa Serena Community with amazing back yard views! - 2 spacious bedrooms

1 Bathroom

1 Car Attached Garage

827 Square Feet



This bright twin home features a 2-bedroom 1 bathroom and a single car attached garage with direct access. Kitchen has stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher (will be installed) and cabinets for storage. The unit also has A/C. Comes with a Washer and Dryer. Enjoy your summer days under the patio in your beautifully landscaped backyard with great natural views. No need to mow the lawn with artificial turf. Enjoy a quiet neighborhood with low car traffic and no backyard neighbors. Near shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, schools and so much more!



Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.

Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



