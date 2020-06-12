All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3740 Balboa Dr.

3740 Balboa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3740 Balboa Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
3740 Balboa Dr. Available 07/01/19 Highly Desirable 55+ Costa Serena Community with amazing back yard views! - 2 spacious bedrooms
1 Bathroom
1 Car Attached Garage
827 Square Feet

This bright twin home features a 2-bedroom 1 bathroom and a single car attached garage with direct access. Kitchen has stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher (will be installed) and cabinets for storage. The unit also has A/C. Comes with a Washer and Dryer. Enjoy your summer days under the patio in your beautifully landscaped backyard with great natural views. No need to mow the lawn with artificial turf. Enjoy a quiet neighborhood with low car traffic and no backyard neighbors. Near shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, schools and so much more!

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4866141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Balboa Dr. have any available units?
3740 Balboa Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Balboa Dr. have?
Some of 3740 Balboa Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Balboa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Balboa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Balboa Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Balboa Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3740 Balboa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Balboa Dr. offers parking.
Does 3740 Balboa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 Balboa Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Balboa Dr. have a pool?
No, 3740 Balboa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Balboa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3740 Balboa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Balboa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Balboa Dr. has units with dishwashers.
