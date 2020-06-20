3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Upgraded 2 Bdrm Condo in a Gated Community in Oceanside - Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in the Gated Community of Vista Way Village. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Wood Cabinetry and Granite Counter Tops. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Cozy Fireplace. 1-Car Garage. Balcony with Views. End unit provides Privacy. Bright and Airy. Community pools, bbq, tennis and basketball courts, playground . Sorry..No Pets. Contact George for more info or to schedule a showing. Renters Insurance Required



(760) 758-6000

Land Trek Property Management #00812129



(RLNE4895179)