3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32

3471 Paseo De Brisas · No Longer Available
Location

3471 Paseo De Brisas, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Upgraded 2 Bdrm Condo in a Gated Community in Oceanside - Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in the Gated Community of Vista Way Village. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Wood Cabinetry and Granite Counter Tops. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Cozy Fireplace. 1-Car Garage. Balcony with Views. End unit provides Privacy. Bright and Airy. Community pools, bbq, tennis and basketball courts, playground . Sorry..No Pets. Contact George for more info or to schedule a showing. Renters Insurance Required

(760) 758-6000
Land Trek Property Management #00812129

(RLNE4895179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 have any available units?
3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 have?
Some of 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 currently offering any rent specials?
3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 pet-friendly?
No, 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 offer parking?
Yes, 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 offers parking.
Does 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 have a pool?
Yes, 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 has a pool.
Does 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 have accessible units?
No, 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3471 PASEO DE BRISAS #32 has units with dishwashers.
