3375 Genoa Way #148

Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo in Gated 55+ Community - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste. The open floor plan creates a bright and airy feel throughout the condo with furniture included. This unit is located close to the clubhouse which includes a heated pool, spa and plenty of activities. Residents can gather in the multi-purpose room to hold an event or grab a book from the library. The card room is also a great place to join friends or meet new neighbors. Villa Trieste allows residents to enjoy the pleasant year-round Southern California climate with an outdoor pool and spa, a BBQ area for hosting cookouts and a gazebo. There is one assigned parking space. Features include vaulted ceilings, fireplace, large kitchen including all appliances, washer and dryer, dual sinks in the master bedroom, mirrored doors and 2 outdoor balconies with entrances from the master bedroom and living room. Villa Trieste is situated just north of I-78, four miles from the ocean. Near the community, residents have access to a variety of shopping and dining outlets including two large malls. 1 small pet allowed with owner approval.



