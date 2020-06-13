All apartments in Oceanside
3375 Genoa Way #148

3375 Genoa Way · (858) 598-1111 ext. 1190
Location

3375 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3375 Genoa Way #148 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo in Gated 55+ Community - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste. The open floor plan creates a bright and airy feel throughout the condo with furniture included. This unit is located close to the clubhouse which includes a heated pool, spa and plenty of activities. Residents can gather in the multi-purpose room to hold an event or grab a book from the library. The card room is also a great place to join friends or meet new neighbors. Villa Trieste allows residents to enjoy the pleasant year-round Southern California climate with an outdoor pool and spa, a BBQ area for hosting cookouts and a gazebo. There is one assigned parking space. Features include vaulted ceilings, fireplace, large kitchen including all appliances, washer and dryer, dual sinks in the master bedroom, mirrored doors and 2 outdoor balconies with entrances from the master bedroom and living room. Villa Trieste is situated just north of I-78, four miles from the ocean. Near the community, residents have access to a variety of shopping and dining outlets including two large malls. 1 small pet allowed with owner approval.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE4597785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

