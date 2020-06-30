289 Reef Point Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

You will enjoy living in this great condition townhome in the gorgeous Pelican Cove community and be near the beach, schools, shopping, restaurants, highways/freeways, etc. The kitchen has highly upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Only short 4 miles to the beach/Oceanside Pier. This beautiful townhouse has 1410 SF living space, 2 stories, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, including a large front patio for entertainment/BBQ. Home also includes custom paint, wood floors, berber carpet and tile floors. This home is in the Oceanside Unified School District. Despite being near the ocean, central AC/Heater for your comfort during those days with extreme temperatures.



DOWNSTAIRS: Living room, Fireplace, Dining room, Kitchen (with nook, pantry, upgraded cabinet), Large Half Bath, Coat closet, Washer & Dryer (included), 2-car attached garage (+1 guest parking space), large front patio.



UPSTAIRS: Master suite with big bathroom and his & hers closet, 2 nice size bedrooms, 1 full bath in hallway, Built-in linen cabinet



Rent includes HOA