Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:12 PM

289 Reef Point Way

289 Reef Point Way · No Longer Available
Location

289 Reef Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
You will enjoy living in this great condition townhome in the gorgeous Pelican Cove community and be near the beach, schools, shopping, restaurants, highways/freeways, etc. The kitchen has highly upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Only short 4 miles to the beach/Oceanside Pier. This beautiful townhouse has 1410 SF living space, 2 stories, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, including a large front patio for entertainment/BBQ. Home also includes custom paint, wood floors, berber carpet and tile floors. This home is in the Oceanside Unified School District. Despite being near the ocean, central AC/Heater for your comfort during those days with extreme temperatures.

DOWNSTAIRS: Living room, Fireplace, Dining room, Kitchen (with nook, pantry, upgraded cabinet), Large Half Bath, Coat closet, Washer & Dryer (included), 2-car attached garage (+1 guest parking space), large front patio.

UPSTAIRS: Master suite with big bathroom and his & hers closet, 2 nice size bedrooms, 1 full bath in hallway, Built-in linen cabinet

Rent includes HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Reef Point Way have any available units?
289 Reef Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 289 Reef Point Way have?
Some of 289 Reef Point Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Reef Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
289 Reef Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Reef Point Way pet-friendly?
No, 289 Reef Point Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 289 Reef Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 289 Reef Point Way offers parking.
Does 289 Reef Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Reef Point Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Reef Point Way have a pool?
No, 289 Reef Point Way does not have a pool.
Does 289 Reef Point Way have accessible units?
No, 289 Reef Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Reef Point Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Reef Point Way has units with dishwashers.

