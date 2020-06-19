2182 Via Robles

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Take advantage! Hurry up and sign the lease(must move in on or before the 15th of December )to get the Limited Offer of $200 Move in Discount for the January rent!



Pretty, 3 beds, 2.5-baths fourplex in a great and quiet residential Fire Mountain neighborhood with new commerce nearby, easy freeway access with no freeway noise, 10 minutes away from the beach!



The lovely unfurnished interior features carpeted living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors upstairs, and tile floors. The bright and airy kitchen is complete with granite tile countertops, fine cabinets/drawers that offer plenty of storage space, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized heating and electric heating are installed.



The exterior features a fenced patio, a yard, and a balcony - perfect spots for relaxing or entertaining guests. The community features, fitness center, park, and public transportation. An attached 2-car garage with storage that the tenants can use. Pets are welcome with a maximum of 2 and a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and cleaning. Landlord will handle the landscaping and city fees.



Nearby Parks: Fire Mountain Park, Hosp Grove Park, Skylark Park, and Larwin Park.



Bus lines:

309 - 0.2 mile

315 - 0.3 mile

325 - 0.3 mile

302 - 0.4 mile



Rail Lines:

SPRINTER - 0.9 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.



