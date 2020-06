Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 1-story condo in the River Trail complex of Vista Hermosa. Wonderful location close to transportation & shopping. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Upgraded fixtures, and crown molding.New wood laminate flooring in the living area and hallway. This is a first floor unit, overlooking a nicely landscaped green belt. 2 parking spaces, one of which is covered. Great park nearby with walking & bike trails. A/C. Available January 1st.