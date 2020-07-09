All apartments in Oceanside
Location

1763 Avenida Alta Mira, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Beautiful Rancho Del Oro Home with Great Canyon Views! - This beautiful two story home is located in a great community, A large backyard with a covered Patio area and turf for easy maintenance. With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths this home is spacious and has been very well maintained. An attached 2 car garage and welcoming entry way will make you feel right at home.

Cats and small to medium sized dogs are welcome!

This home won't stay on the market long so please inquire soon! You can also call NSD Property Management at 760-253-8411 with any questions. Also visit www.nsdpm.com for easy online application process.

(RLNE2733030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 Avenida Alta Mira have any available units?
1763 Avenida Alta Mira doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 1763 Avenida Alta Mira currently offering any rent specials?
1763 Avenida Alta Mira is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 Avenida Alta Mira pet-friendly?
Yes, 1763 Avenida Alta Mira is pet friendly.
Does 1763 Avenida Alta Mira offer parking?
Yes, 1763 Avenida Alta Mira offers parking.
Does 1763 Avenida Alta Mira have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1763 Avenida Alta Mira does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 Avenida Alta Mira have a pool?
No, 1763 Avenida Alta Mira does not have a pool.
Does 1763 Avenida Alta Mira have accessible units?
No, 1763 Avenida Alta Mira does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 Avenida Alta Mira have units with dishwashers?
No, 1763 Avenida Alta Mira does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1763 Avenida Alta Mira have units with air conditioning?
No, 1763 Avenida Alta Mira does not have units with air conditioning.
