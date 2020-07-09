1763 Avenida Alta Mira

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Beautiful Rancho Del Oro Home with Great Canyon Views! - This beautiful two story home is located in a great community, A large backyard with a covered Patio area and turf for easy maintenance. With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths this home is spacious and has been very well maintained. An attached 2 car garage and welcoming entry way will make you feel right at home.



Cats and small to medium sized dogs are welcome!



This home won't stay on the market long so please inquire soon! You can also call NSD Property Management at 760-253-8411 with any questions. Also visit www.nsdpm.com for easy online application process.



(RLNE2733030)