1641 Boulder Creek Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home available now in Oceanside - Light and bright home available for rent in Oceanside, CA available August 5, 2019. This home is 1889 square feet has vaulted ceilings, newer paint, wood laminate or tile floors throughout and a large fully fenced backyard. The kitchen is recently renovated with newer counter tops, beautiful white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave and Gas Stove. Off the the kitchen is a dining room as well as an additional/separate area that can be used as another dining area, game room, or office. The 2 car garage is attached and has a garage door opener.



There are 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is large with a ceiling fan, french doors that open to the back yard and an en-suite bathroom that has a jacuzzi tub and dual vanities. The second bathroom is also large with dual vanities.



The backyard is large and fully fenced. The home comes with central heat (no AC) and is pet friendly (with additional deposit and good rental references). Additionally, the home has an additional refrigerator in the garage and washer and dryer that the tenants are welcome to use as long as they last, once these 3 appliances stop working, the tenant will be responsible to provide their own (if they want them) and the old ones will be removed at the owner's expense.



Contact Veronica to set up a time to view the home: 858-522-9265 / veronica@dandmpropertymanagement.com



1 Year Lease

Pet deposit $500

Must have good credit - no evictions/collections

Income requirements - must make 3x the rent monthly

Tenant pays all utilities

Tenant is responsible for basic yard upkeep (owner responsible for tree trimming as needed)



(RLNE5069891)