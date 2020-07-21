All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

1641 Boulder Creek Road

1641 Boulder Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Boulder Creek Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home available now in Oceanside - Light and bright home available for rent in Oceanside, CA available August 5, 2019. This home is 1889 square feet has vaulted ceilings, newer paint, wood laminate or tile floors throughout and a large fully fenced backyard. The kitchen is recently renovated with newer counter tops, beautiful white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave and Gas Stove. Off the the kitchen is a dining room as well as an additional/separate area that can be used as another dining area, game room, or office. The 2 car garage is attached and has a garage door opener.

There are 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is large with a ceiling fan, french doors that open to the back yard and an en-suite bathroom that has a jacuzzi tub and dual vanities. The second bathroom is also large with dual vanities.

The backyard is large and fully fenced. The home comes with central heat (no AC) and is pet friendly (with additional deposit and good rental references). Additionally, the home has an additional refrigerator in the garage and washer and dryer that the tenants are welcome to use as long as they last, once these 3 appliances stop working, the tenant will be responsible to provide their own (if they want them) and the old ones will be removed at the owner's expense.

Contact Veronica to set up a time to view the home: 858-522-9265 / veronica@dandmpropertymanagement.com

1 Year Lease
Pet deposit $500
Must have good credit - no evictions/collections
Income requirements - must make 3x the rent monthly
Tenant pays all utilities
Tenant is responsible for basic yard upkeep (owner responsible for tree trimming as needed)

(RLNE5069891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Boulder Creek Road have any available units?
1641 Boulder Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Boulder Creek Road have?
Some of 1641 Boulder Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Boulder Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Boulder Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Boulder Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Boulder Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Boulder Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Boulder Creek Road offers parking.
Does 1641 Boulder Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 Boulder Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Boulder Creek Road have a pool?
No, 1641 Boulder Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Boulder Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1641 Boulder Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Boulder Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Boulder Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
