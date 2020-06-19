Amenities

1640 S. Tremont St. #C Available 07/01/20 Amazing 1BR/1BA w/Private Yard Near The Beach - Features:



-Wood/laminate flooring

-Upgraded kitchen cabinets and countertops,

-Private yard



With 3 nearby coffee shops, local restaurants, and just a short walk to Buccaneer Beach Park, and just 5 minutes away from the 5 fwy with easy connection to the 78 fwy, you will enjoy the best that Oceanside has to offer!



Qualifications:

-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval

-600 Fico score

-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable household income

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Rent $1,700 Deposit $1,300

-85.00/month flat fee for water/sewer

-Residents are responsible to pay for gas and electric, cable, and internet

-Pets are allowed with an increased deposit



***Please do not reply to this post if you do not meet the qualifications. We also ask that you drive by the property before responding to the ad and wanting to view this place. This post will delete immediately once we have qualified an applicant and have received a deposit for the place.***



