Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1640 S. Tremont St. #C

1640 South Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1640 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
1640 S. Tremont St. #C Available 07/01/20 Amazing 1BR/1BA w/Private Yard Near The Beach - Features:

-Wood/laminate flooring
-Upgraded kitchen cabinets and countertops,
-Private yard

With 3 nearby coffee shops, local restaurants, and just a short walk to Buccaneer Beach Park, and just 5 minutes away from the 5 fwy with easy connection to the 78 fwy, you will enjoy the best that Oceanside has to offer!

Qualifications:
-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval
-600 Fico score
-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable household income
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Rent $1,700 Deposit $1,300
-85.00/month flat fee for water/sewer
-Residents are responsible to pay for gas and electric, cable, and internet
-Pets are allowed with an increased deposit

***Please do not reply to this post if you do not meet the qualifications. We also ask that you drive by the property before responding to the ad and wanting to view this place. This post will delete immediately once we have qualified an applicant and have received a deposit for the place.***

(RLNE5834243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 S. Tremont St. #C have any available units?
1640 S. Tremont St. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 S. Tremont St. #C have?
Some of 1640 S. Tremont St. #C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 S. Tremont St. #C currently offering any rent specials?
1640 S. Tremont St. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 S. Tremont St. #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 S. Tremont St. #C is pet friendly.
Does 1640 S. Tremont St. #C offer parking?
No, 1640 S. Tremont St. #C does not offer parking.
Does 1640 S. Tremont St. #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 S. Tremont St. #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 S. Tremont St. #C have a pool?
No, 1640 S. Tremont St. #C does not have a pool.
Does 1640 S. Tremont St. #C have accessible units?
No, 1640 S. Tremont St. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 S. Tremont St. #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 S. Tremont St. #C does not have units with dishwashers.

