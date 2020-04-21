127 Flamingo Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Light, bright and beautiful San Luis Rey 3 bed 2 bath! - Light, bright and beautiful San Luis Rey 3 bed 2 bath, offering a great floor plan, fresh paint, new carpet then wood flooring. Ceiling fans in each room of the house. Large patio and backyard with a storage shed.



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher



Utilities Included: NONE



Cats Allowed: No

WARNING- Our company does not advertise on Craigslist, please avoid scams and do not wire money.



(RLNE5105648)