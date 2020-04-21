127 Flamingo Dr.

Amenities
Light, bright and beautiful San Luis Rey 3 bed 2 bath! - Light, bright and beautiful San Luis Rey 3 bed 2 bath, offering a great floor plan, fresh paint, new carpet then wood flooring. Ceiling fans in each room of the house. Large patio and backyard with a storage shed.
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher
Utilities Included: NONE
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
WARNING- Our company does not advertise on Craigslist, please avoid scams and do not wire money.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5105648)