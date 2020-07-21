1177 Breakaway Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly cats allowed

4 bedroom 3 bathroom home w/ loft located in the Arrowood Community! One full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Large Master bedroom with a walk in closet. Large master bath has a soaking tub. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Community offers a pool, spa and tot lot. Near the back gate of Camp Pendleton.



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.