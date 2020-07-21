All apartments in Oceanside
1177 Breakaway Drive
1177 Breakaway Drive

No Longer Available
Location

1177 Breakaway Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
4 bedroom 3 bathroom home w/ loft located in the Arrowood Community! One full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Large Master bedroom with a walk in closet. Large master bath has a soaking tub. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Community offers a pool, spa and tot lot. Near the back gate of Camp Pendleton.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Breakaway Drive have any available units?
1177 Breakaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 Breakaway Drive have?
Some of 1177 Breakaway Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Breakaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Breakaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Breakaway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1177 Breakaway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1177 Breakaway Drive offer parking?
No, 1177 Breakaway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1177 Breakaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 Breakaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Breakaway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1177 Breakaway Drive has a pool.
Does 1177 Breakaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1177 Breakaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Breakaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 Breakaway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
