All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1010 Longfellow Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1010 Longfellow Ct.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1010 Longfellow Ct.

1010 Longfellow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1010 Longfellow Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
internet access
PRICE DROP!! BEAUTIFUL 4 BR HOME W/ STUNNING BACKYARD VIEW!! - A Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom home with stunning backyard view. It has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminated and tile flooring. This home has Solar which will lower your electric bill each month.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Air Conditioning
- Central Heat
- Walk-in Closet
- Hardwood Floor
- Tile Floor
- Family Room
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Granite Countertop
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Ceiling Fans
- Laundry Area- Inside
- Patio, Yard
- Water Softener
- Washer & Dryer Hookups
- Auto Sprinkler
- Garage
- Solar

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Arrow Wood
- Community Pool
- Community Park

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage
HOA NAME: Arrowood Master HOA
YEAR BUILT: 2003
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Mailbox #9, right side of entrance of culdesac
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4125952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Longfellow Ct. have any available units?
1010 Longfellow Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Longfellow Ct. have?
Some of 1010 Longfellow Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Longfellow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Longfellow Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Longfellow Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Longfellow Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Longfellow Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Longfellow Ct. offers parking.
Does 1010 Longfellow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Longfellow Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Longfellow Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Longfellow Ct. has a pool.
Does 1010 Longfellow Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1010 Longfellow Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Longfellow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Longfellow Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego