1010 Longfellow Ct.

PRICE DROP!! BEAUTIFUL 4 BR HOME W/ STUNNING BACKYARD VIEW!! - A Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom home with stunning backyard view. It has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminated and tile flooring. This home has Solar which will lower your electric bill each month.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Air Conditioning

- Central Heat

- Walk-in Closet

- Hardwood Floor

- Tile Floor

- Family Room

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Granite Countertop

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Ceiling Fans

- Laundry Area- Inside

- Patio, Yard

- Water Softener

- Washer & Dryer Hookups

- Auto Sprinkler

- Garage

- Solar



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Arrow Wood

- Community Pool

- Community Park



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage

HOA NAME: Arrowood Master HOA

YEAR BUILT: 2003

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Mailbox #9, right side of entrance of culdesac

FLOOD ZONE: NO



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for HOA, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



(RLNE4125952)