Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

Fairmount Heights LLC.

411 Fairmount Avenue · (510) 747-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 Fairmount Avenue, Oakland, CA 94611
Harrison St-Oakland Ave

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
1br Unit#109 @ 411 Fairmount Avenue - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods. There is an abundance restaurant options, booming historic buildings, and vibrant art pieces that provide the backdrop to this neighborhood’s diverse populous. This district encapsulates some of the best offerings of Oakland’s nightlife with theaters, movies, nightclubs, and bars all within a short walking distance.

This building is nestled away in a quiet location, but still an easy commute to downtown Oakland or neighboring areas. Close to the highway, providing convenient access, you are close to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife and easy access to BART and freeways offers a ton of commuting options. Public transportation is widely available through common BART stops and bicyclists will be pleased with easy road access.

(RLNE5846273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairmount Heights LLC. have any available units?
Fairmount Heights LLC. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Fairmount Heights LLC. have?
Some of Fairmount Heights LLC.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairmount Heights LLC. currently offering any rent specials?
Fairmount Heights LLC. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairmount Heights LLC. pet-friendly?
No, Fairmount Heights LLC. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does Fairmount Heights LLC. offer parking?
No, Fairmount Heights LLC. does not offer parking.
Does Fairmount Heights LLC. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairmount Heights LLC. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairmount Heights LLC. have a pool?
No, Fairmount Heights LLC. does not have a pool.
Does Fairmount Heights LLC. have accessible units?
No, Fairmount Heights LLC. does not have accessible units.
Does Fairmount Heights LLC. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairmount Heights LLC. has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairmount Heights LLC. have units with air conditioning?
No, Fairmount Heights LLC. does not have units with air conditioning.
