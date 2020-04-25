8124 Greenly Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Remolded Home with Additional Large Detached In-Law/Office Space, Ample Parking and Storage - Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath home offering hardwood floors, updated kitchen and large light and bright family room, central heat and A/C. This home has a detached, large In-Law/Office space with separate entrance and includes a kitchen, another full bath and washer/dryer hook-ups. Looking for storage space and covered parking? Look no further! A 3 car carport along with approximately 700 additional square feet of secured storage area. Garbage and gardener included. Sorry no pets and no smoking of any kind in property. Apply online at bshpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5587347)