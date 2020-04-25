All apartments in Oakland
8124 Greenly Dr.

8124 Greenly Drive · (925) 366-8780
Location

8124 Greenly Drive, Oakland, CA 94605
Oak Knoll Golf Links

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8124 Greenly Dr. · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Remolded Home with Additional Large Detached In-Law/Office Space, Ample Parking and Storage - Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath home offering hardwood floors, updated kitchen and large light and bright family room, central heat and A/C. This home has a detached, large In-Law/Office space with separate entrance and includes a kitchen, another full bath and washer/dryer hook-ups. Looking for storage space and covered parking? Look no further! A 3 car carport along with approximately 700 additional square feet of secured storage area. Garbage and gardener included. Sorry no pets and no smoking of any kind in property. Apply online at bshpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Greenly Dr. have any available units?
8124 Greenly Dr. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8124 Greenly Dr. have?
Some of 8124 Greenly Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 Greenly Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Greenly Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Greenly Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8124 Greenly Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 8124 Greenly Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8124 Greenly Dr. does offer parking.
Does 8124 Greenly Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8124 Greenly Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Greenly Dr. have a pool?
No, 8124 Greenly Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8124 Greenly Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8124 Greenly Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Greenly Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8124 Greenly Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8124 Greenly Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8124 Greenly Dr. has units with air conditioning.
