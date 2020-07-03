All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 7915 Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
7915 Michigan Avenue
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

7915 Michigan Avenue

7915 Michigan Avenue · (510) 599-2489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7915 Michigan Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
Eastmont Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A rare gem in the Oakland Hills! Beautiful, light filled 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower unit in residential neighborhood. Large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances with separate dining area. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, with recessed LED light fixtures. Bedrooms have hardwood floors, fresh paint and closet space. Living room has a sliding glass door leading to a stone patio and large shared yard with stunning views. Located in a quiet neighborhood, with close 580 FWY access. It is approximately a 10 minute car ride to BART. This unit is unfurnished with a private washer/dryer.
Rent = $2900
Deposit; $5800;
Tenant pays PG&E; Water, Garbage.
Bay Alarm monitoring included
No Smoking or Pets Permitted.
By Appointment: 510.599.2489
A rare gem in the Oakland Hills! Beautiful, light filled 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower unit in residential neighborhood. Large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances with separate dining area. The unit has hardwood floors with recessed LED light fixtures. Bedrooms have hardwood floors, fresh paint and closet space. Living room has a sliding glass door leading to a stone patio and large shared yard with stunning views. Located in a quiet neighborhood, with close 580 FWY access. It is approximately a 10 minute car ride to BART. This unit is unfurnished with a washer/dryer.
Rent: $2900
Deposit: $5800
Tenant pays PG&E, Water, Garbage
Bay Alarm monitoring included
No Smoking or Pets Permitted.
By Appointment .510.599.2489

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
7915 Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 7915 Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 7915 Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7915 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7915 Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 7915 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7915 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7915 Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7915 Michigan Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Exchange Studios
527 23rd Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Fourth Street East
180 Third St
Oakland, CA 94607
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA 94607
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity