All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 7915 Michigan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
7915 Michigan Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 AM

7915 Michigan Ave

7915 Michigan Avenue · (510) 470-0932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

7915 Michigan Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
Eastmont Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Lower · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kathleen W Sims - Agt: 510-4700932 - A rare gem in the Oakland Hills! Beautiful, light filled 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower unit in residential neighborhood. Large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances with separate dining area. This UNFURNISHED unit has hardwood floors throughout, is freshly painted, with recessed LED light fixtures. Bedrooms have hardwood floors, fresh paint and closet space. Living room has a sliding glass door leading to a stone patio and large shared yard with stunning views. Located in a safe and quiet neighborhood, with close 580 FWY access. It is approximately a 10 minute car ride to BART. This unit is UNFURNISHED - separate washer/dryer.Rent includes Bay Alarm monitoring.Rent = $2900Deposit = $5800Tenant pays: share of utilitiesNo Smoking or Pets Permitted.By Appointment Only 510-599-2489

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Michigan Ave have any available units?
7915 Michigan Ave has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7915 Michigan Ave have?
Some of 7915 Michigan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Michigan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Michigan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Michigan Ave offer parking?
No, 7915 Michigan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7915 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7915 Michigan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 7915 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 7915 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7915 Michigan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 Michigan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 Michigan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7915 Michigan Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
The Broadway
3093 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street
Oakland, CA 94608
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity