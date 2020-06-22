7915 Michigan Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel

Kathleen W Sims - Agt: 510-4700932 - A rare gem in the Oakland Hills! Beautiful, light filled 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower unit in residential neighborhood. Large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances with separate dining area. This UNFURNISHED unit has hardwood floors throughout, is freshly painted, with recessed LED light fixtures. Bedrooms have hardwood floors, fresh paint and closet space. Living room has a sliding glass door leading to a stone patio and large shared yard with stunning views. Located in a safe and quiet neighborhood, with close 580 FWY access. It is approximately a 10 minute car ride to BART. This unit is UNFURNISHED - separate washer/dryer.Rent includes Bay Alarm monitoring.Rent = $2900Deposit = $5800Tenant pays: share of utilitiesNo Smoking or Pets Permitted.By Appointment Only 510-599-2489