75 Echo Avenue

Cozy, furnished, 1 bathroom studio home property rental situated in the peaceful Piedmont Avenue neighborhood in Oakland.



STUDIO FEATURES:

- Bright and airy interior with recessed lighting and big windows

- Lovely kitchen equipped with oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator

- Chic bathroom with a vanity sink and shower enclosed in a frameless glass panel

- Electric heating; air conditioning and cooling separate from the main house

- Off-street parking



The water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity will be covered by the landlord. No pets allowed. No smoking in the property, too. This studio is open to Section 8 applicants.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1Dg2tsDHpZd



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 96. Located in a Walker’s Paradise area so your daily errands don’t need a car, it can be done easily on foot.



Nearby parks: Glen Echo Creek Parklet, Linda Park, and Morcom Amphitheatre of Roses.



Bus lines:

12 MLK Jr. - Temescal – Grand - 0.1 mile

C Piedmont - 40th St. Transbay - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

RD-N Richmond - 1.0 mile

OR-N Richmond - 1.0 mile

RD-S Millbrae - 1.0 mile

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.0 mile

YL-N Concord - 1.0 mile

YL-S San Francisco International Airport - 1.0 mile



No Pets Allowed



