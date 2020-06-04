75 Echo Avenue

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Cozy, furnished, 1 bathroom studio home property rental situated in the peaceful Piedmont Avenue neighborhood in Oakland.
STUDIO FEATURES:
- Bright and airy interior with recessed lighting and big windows
- Lovely kitchen equipped with oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator
- Chic bathroom with a vanity sink and shower enclosed in a frameless glass panel
- Electric heating; air conditioning and cooling separate from the main house
- Off-street parking
The water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity will be covered by the landlord. No pets allowed. No smoking in the property, too. This studio is open to Section 8 applicants.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1Dg2tsDHpZd
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 96. Located in a Walker’s Paradise area so your daily errands don’t need a car, it can be done easily on foot.
Nearby parks: Glen Echo Creek Parklet, Linda Park, and Morcom Amphitheatre of Roses.
Bus lines:
12 MLK Jr. - Temescal – Grand - 0.1 mile
C Piedmont - 40th St. Transbay - 0.1 mile
Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 1.0 mile
OR-N Richmond - 1.0 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 1.0 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.0 mile
YL-N Concord - 1.0 mile
YL-S San Francisco International Airport - 1.0 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5797120)