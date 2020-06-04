All apartments in Oakland
75 Echo Avenue
75 Echo Avenue

75 Echo Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Echo Avenue, Oakland, CA 94611
Piedmont Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
media room
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, furnished, 1 bathroom studio home property rental situated in the peaceful Piedmont Avenue neighborhood in Oakland.

STUDIO FEATURES:
- Bright and airy interior with recessed lighting and big windows
- Lovely kitchen equipped with oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator
- Chic bathroom with a vanity sink and shower enclosed in a frameless glass panel
- Electric heating; air conditioning and cooling separate from the main house
- Off-street parking

The water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity will be covered by the landlord. No pets allowed. No smoking in the property, too. This studio is open to Section 8 applicants.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1Dg2tsDHpZd

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 96. Located in a Walker’s Paradise area so your daily errands don’t need a car, it can be done easily on foot.

Nearby parks: Glen Echo Creek Parklet, Linda Park, and Morcom Amphitheatre of Roses.

Bus lines:
12 MLK Jr. - Temescal – Grand - 0.1 mile
C Piedmont - 40th St. Transbay - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 1.0 mile
OR-N Richmond - 1.0 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 1.0 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.0 mile
YL-N Concord - 1.0 mile
YL-S San Francisco International Airport - 1.0 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5797120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

