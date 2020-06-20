All apartments in Oakland
6940 Charing Cross Road

6940 Charing Cross Road · (925) 494-0370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6940 Charing Cross Road, Oakland, CA 94705
Claremont Elmwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6940 Charing Cross Road · Avail. now

$5,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2424 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Hartz Property Management Presents: 6940 Charing Cross Rd. Berkeley CA - This stunning, fully remodeled Claremont Hills home with canyon views, nestled among redwoods is not to be missed! 3 stories serviced by an elevator and exterior spiral staircase with a bedroom/bath on each floor makes this luxurious truly unique.

Open floorplan with expansive use of windows illuminates the chef's kitchen filled with stainless steel cabinets and Viking/Sub-Zero/Bosch/Dacor appliances. This main floor also includes a large bedroom, full bath with limestone floors and custom glass-tile walls. The living room with stunning indoor/outdoor fireplace, 2-story window wall, quaint dining room and spacious balcony, makes this the ideal place to call home.

Ride the elevator to the upper floor and find the master suite with intimate outdoor veranda surrounded by redwood trees. This double-door suite over-looks the living room and 2-story window wall, has hardwood floors, walk-in cedar closet and a private roof-deck with canyon views. The master bath includes mosaic-marble tile floors/shower and marble slab counter.

Take the elevator to the bottom floor where there is a large bedroom perfect for home office, and a family/media room. A large laundry room, full bath, and a large deck makes this floor the perfect hide-away.

The home has off-street parking for 3 cars, no garage and 2 large interior storage areas.

Conveniently located near UC Berkeley, Highway 24, and the Montclair, Rockridge, and Elmwood neighborhoods. Explore Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve, Lake Temescal and Tilden Regional Park, known to nature lovers for their great hiking trails and highly regarded by bay area locals as the favorite recreation areas must be enjoyed.

Schedule your private showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5789176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6940 Charing Cross Road have any available units?
6940 Charing Cross Road has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6940 Charing Cross Road have?
Some of 6940 Charing Cross Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6940 Charing Cross Road currently offering any rent specials?
6940 Charing Cross Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 Charing Cross Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6940 Charing Cross Road is pet friendly.
Does 6940 Charing Cross Road offer parking?
Yes, 6940 Charing Cross Road does offer parking.
Does 6940 Charing Cross Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6940 Charing Cross Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 Charing Cross Road have a pool?
No, 6940 Charing Cross Road does not have a pool.
Does 6940 Charing Cross Road have accessible units?
No, 6940 Charing Cross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 Charing Cross Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6940 Charing Cross Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6940 Charing Cross Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6940 Charing Cross Road has units with air conditioning.
