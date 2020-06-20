6940 Charing Cross Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking media room

Hartz Property Management Presents: 6940 Charing Cross Rd. Berkeley CA - This stunning, fully remodeled Claremont Hills home with canyon views, nestled among redwoods is not to be missed! 3 stories serviced by an elevator and exterior spiral staircase with a bedroom/bath on each floor makes this luxurious truly unique.



Open floorplan with expansive use of windows illuminates the chef's kitchen filled with stainless steel cabinets and Viking/Sub-Zero/Bosch/Dacor appliances. This main floor also includes a large bedroom, full bath with limestone floors and custom glass-tile walls. The living room with stunning indoor/outdoor fireplace, 2-story window wall, quaint dining room and spacious balcony, makes this the ideal place to call home.



Ride the elevator to the upper floor and find the master suite with intimate outdoor veranda surrounded by redwood trees. This double-door suite over-looks the living room and 2-story window wall, has hardwood floors, walk-in cedar closet and a private roof-deck with canyon views. The master bath includes mosaic-marble tile floors/shower and marble slab counter.



Take the elevator to the bottom floor where there is a large bedroom perfect for home office, and a family/media room. A large laundry room, full bath, and a large deck makes this floor the perfect hide-away.



The home has off-street parking for 3 cars, no garage and 2 large interior storage areas.



Conveniently located near UC Berkeley, Highway 24, and the Montclair, Rockridge, and Elmwood neighborhoods. Explore Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve, Lake Temescal and Tilden Regional Park, known to nature lovers for their great hiking trails and highly regarded by bay area locals as the favorite recreation areas must be enjoyed.



Schedule your private showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5789176)