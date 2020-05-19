All apartments in Oakland
654 Chetwood St.

654 Chetwood Street · (510) 584-9078
Location

654 Chetwood Street, Oakland, CA 94610
Grand Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 654 Chetwood St. · Avail. Jul 23

$6,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
654 Chetwood St. Available 07/23/20 Quintessential 4 Bedroom Grand Lake Craftsman Near Rose Garden - Welcome home! We are proud to offer a four bedroom, two and a half bath home for lease on a quiet residential street dead-ending into the Morcom Rose Garden. Close to freeway access and bus service routes, the location is a short walk through the gardens to the casual carpool pickup.
This gracious heritage craftsman home offers 2,700 square feet of living space which also includes a downstairs laundry. A second kitchen on the top floor can be used as a recreation room with access to a large outdoor living space with great views of the surrounding area.
Built in the late 1800’s this architectural delight offers original features of the period. Vintage charm abounds showcased in the home’s coffered and coved ceilings, wainscoting, picture molding, and leaded windows with original beveled glass! Plantation shutters and open lighting give warmth to the beautifully custom painted rooms. Beautiful Oak and Rosewood inlaid floors throughout. Formal Dining room and Family room offer bay window areas, while the window seats in living room encourage a quiet resting spot. The grand stone fireplace provides a lovely warm sitting area. The house is filled with historic lighting fixtures, adding charm and warmth. The home has a sleeping porch and front porch, typical of a craftsman. The large back decks on each level give views of the Oakland and Piedmont hills. Enjoy outdoor living in the restful backyard with patio and a waterfall features. Additionally, a laundry room, off street parking and storage garage are available. New foundation recently completed with full seismic retrofit. An separate owner occupied in-law unit completes this home.
Features Include:
Spacious rooms
Vintage charm and architecture
Both floors offer decks with a view
Oak floors with Rosewood inlay throughout
Peaceful Back yard has a waterfall and patio
Detached garage for storage
Dead-end street
Street parking
Manicured gardens
Close to Piedmont Ave, Lakeshore and Grand Ave popular restaurants and shops
Easy access to all freeways
Short walk through gardens to the San Francisco carpool
*Close Attractions: Piedmont Avenue Shops and Eateries, Short walk to Grand Ave. restaurants and banks, Lakeshore Avenue and Lake Merritt
*Convenient to Piedmont Avenue and Multiple Other Business Districts including:
Glenview, Montclair Village, Grand Avenue, Lakeshore, Rockridge, Downtown Oakland, Piedmont, and College Avenue
* Easy Access to highways 580, 80, 405s and 24 Corridor to the San Francisco Bay Area
*Public Transportation: AC Transit Lines, 20th Street BART Station, Ride Share, Zipcar, City CarShare and RelayRides
Uptown and Downtown. Kaiser, Lake Merritt, Downtown and Lakeside Farmer's Markets. Trader Joes, Whole Foods and Safeway
* Nearby East Bay Regional Parks and Trails

Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease Agreement
Pets Negotiable
Gardener Included
Renter’s Insurance Required
This is a Non-Smoking Home!

Contact:
Marty Chan DRE#01400871 or Bonita Chinn
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Web: www.discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments DRE#01911108

(RLNE3996516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Chetwood St. have any available units?
654 Chetwood St. has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 Chetwood St. have?
Some of 654 Chetwood St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Chetwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
654 Chetwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Chetwood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 Chetwood St. is pet friendly.
Does 654 Chetwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 654 Chetwood St. offers parking.
Does 654 Chetwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Chetwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Chetwood St. have a pool?
No, 654 Chetwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 654 Chetwood St. have accessible units?
No, 654 Chetwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Chetwood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Chetwood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
