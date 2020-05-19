Amenities
654 Chetwood St. Available 07/23/20 Quintessential 4 Bedroom Grand Lake Craftsman Near Rose Garden - Welcome home! We are proud to offer a four bedroom, two and a half bath home for lease on a quiet residential street dead-ending into the Morcom Rose Garden. Close to freeway access and bus service routes, the location is a short walk through the gardens to the casual carpool pickup.
This gracious heritage craftsman home offers 2,700 square feet of living space which also includes a downstairs laundry. A second kitchen on the top floor can be used as a recreation room with access to a large outdoor living space with great views of the surrounding area.
Built in the late 1800’s this architectural delight offers original features of the period. Vintage charm abounds showcased in the home’s coffered and coved ceilings, wainscoting, picture molding, and leaded windows with original beveled glass! Plantation shutters and open lighting give warmth to the beautifully custom painted rooms. Beautiful Oak and Rosewood inlaid floors throughout. Formal Dining room and Family room offer bay window areas, while the window seats in living room encourage a quiet resting spot. The grand stone fireplace provides a lovely warm sitting area. The house is filled with historic lighting fixtures, adding charm and warmth. The home has a sleeping porch and front porch, typical of a craftsman. The large back decks on each level give views of the Oakland and Piedmont hills. Enjoy outdoor living in the restful backyard with patio and a waterfall features. Additionally, a laundry room, off street parking and storage garage are available. New foundation recently completed with full seismic retrofit. An separate owner occupied in-law unit completes this home.
Features Include:
Spacious rooms
Vintage charm and architecture
Both floors offer decks with a view
Oak floors with Rosewood inlay throughout
Peaceful Back yard has a waterfall and patio
Detached garage for storage
Dead-end street
Street parking
Manicured gardens
Close to Piedmont Ave, Lakeshore and Grand Ave popular restaurants and shops
Easy access to all freeways
Short walk through gardens to the San Francisco carpool
*Close Attractions: Piedmont Avenue Shops and Eateries, Short walk to Grand Ave. restaurants and banks, Lakeshore Avenue and Lake Merritt
*Convenient to Piedmont Avenue and Multiple Other Business Districts including:
Glenview, Montclair Village, Grand Avenue, Lakeshore, Rockridge, Downtown Oakland, Piedmont, and College Avenue
* Easy Access to highways 580, 80, 405s and 24 Corridor to the San Francisco Bay Area
*Public Transportation: AC Transit Lines, 20th Street BART Station, Ride Share, Zipcar, City CarShare and RelayRides
Uptown and Downtown. Kaiser, Lake Merritt, Downtown and Lakeside Farmer's Markets. Trader Joes, Whole Foods and Safeway
* Nearby East Bay Regional Parks and Trails
Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease Agreement
Pets Negotiable
Gardener Included
Renter’s Insurance Required
This is a Non-Smoking Home!
Contact:
Marty Chan DRE#01400871 or Bonita Chinn
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Web: www.discoinvest.com
Discovery Investments DRE#01911108
(RLNE3996516)