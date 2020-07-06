All apartments in Oakland
6458 Colby St B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6458 Colby St B

6458 Colby Street · (510) 549-1003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6458 Colby Street, Oakland, CA 94618
Fairview Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6458 Colby St B · Avail. Aug 5

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
6458 Colby St B Available 08/05/20 Fantastically Located 2/1 Basement Apartment - Amazing location! 2 bedroom, 1 bath, basement apartment with great flow. Part of a classic turn of the century Victorian where you can carve out your own piece of heaven. The quaint living room is open to the kitchen with both good-sized bedrooms off of the living room. Nice separation of space! Outside is a community laundry facility shared by just 2 other units. Located between Oakland's Rockridge District and Berkeley's Elmwood District you are just a bike ride from campus, walking distance to BART and College Ave's Peet's Coffee, Philz Coffee, Zachary's Pizza, Safeway and all the other wonderful places these Districts have to offer.
Street parking only.

**Must view video of unit before we schedule a private tour. Utilities are separate at a cost of $125 per month - Water, PGE and Laundry Usage. NO Animals, NO smoking, GOOD Credit Only

Available around Aug. 5th

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6458 Colby St B have any available units?
6458 Colby St B has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
Is 6458 Colby St B currently offering any rent specials?
6458 Colby St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6458 Colby St B pet-friendly?
No, 6458 Colby St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 6458 Colby St B offer parking?
No, 6458 Colby St B does not offer parking.
Does 6458 Colby St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6458 Colby St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6458 Colby St B have a pool?
No, 6458 Colby St B does not have a pool.
Does 6458 Colby St B have accessible units?
No, 6458 Colby St B does not have accessible units.
Does 6458 Colby St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6458 Colby St B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6458 Colby St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6458 Colby St B does not have units with air conditioning.
