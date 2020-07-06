Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

6458 Colby St B Available 08/05/20 Fantastically Located 2/1 Basement Apartment - Amazing location! 2 bedroom, 1 bath, basement apartment with great flow. Part of a classic turn of the century Victorian where you can carve out your own piece of heaven. The quaint living room is open to the kitchen with both good-sized bedrooms off of the living room. Nice separation of space! Outside is a community laundry facility shared by just 2 other units. Located between Oakland's Rockridge District and Berkeley's Elmwood District you are just a bike ride from campus, walking distance to BART and College Ave's Peet's Coffee, Philz Coffee, Zachary's Pizza, Safeway and all the other wonderful places these Districts have to offer.

Street parking only.



**Must view video of unit before we schedule a private tour. Utilities are separate at a cost of $125 per month - Water, PGE and Laundry Usage. NO Animals, NO smoking, GOOD Credit Only



Available around Aug. 5th



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899786)