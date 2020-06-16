All apartments in Oakland
6288 Ruthland Road

6288 Ruthland Road · (510) 584-9078 ext. 9071
Location

Merriwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6288 Ruthland Road · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Contemporary Upper Broadway Terrace Four Bedroom Home - We are proud to present a charming contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for lease in the coveted Upper Broadway Terrace neighborhood of Oakland. Built in 2004, this home is located close to the Montclair district and offers easy access to Hwy 13 and Hwy 24.

Standing three stories tall, the main level features an open floor plan. A spacious living and dining room combination with a fireplace and an updated kitchen and half bath are located on this floor. The second level features the luxurious master bedroom complete with a fireplace and a large walkout balcony. Both the laundry room and an office can also be found on the second floor. The third floor consists of a hallway bathroom and three additional bedrooms, one of which has access to a third level balcony! This home is approximately 2,700 square feet and features:

* Updated kitchen with granite counters
* Gorgeous Hardwood Floors Throughout
* Master Suite With Jacuzzi Tub and Fireplace
* Office
* Washer and Dryer
* Intercom System
* Alarm Ready
* Interior Access 2 Garage
* Extra Storage
* Easy freeway access to Hwy 13, 24 Corridor to Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Hayward and other parts of East Bay
* Close to Joaquin Miller Elementary, Montclair Elementary, Thornhill Elementary and Montera Middle School
* Close Attractions: Lake Temescal Regional Park, Claremont Country Club, Village Market Grocery Store, Piedmont Avenue, St. Theresa Elementary School and Church, Montcliar Village
* http://www.villagemkt.com/http://www.villagemkt.com/
* http://www.ebparks.org/parks/temescalhttp://www.ebparks.org/parks/temescal
* http://www.sttheresaschool.org/http://www.sttheresaschool.org/
* http://montclairvillage.com
* http://visitoakland.org/restaurants/http://visitoakland.org/restaurants/
* http://visitoakland.org/index.cfm

Home tour videos
https://youtu.be/7aENJtS0juI
https://youtu.be/50EJ7ndm-jQ
https://youtu.be/GNpgN83PvoY

Terms:
Minimum One Year Lease
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
Renter's Insurance Required
This is a Non-Smoking Property

CONTACT:
Martin Chan
DRE# 01400871
or Bonita Chinn
Discovery Investments
DRE# 01911108
Phone: 510-584-9078
Rentals@discoinvest.com

(RLNE2559945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6288 Ruthland Road have any available units?
6288 Ruthland Road has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6288 Ruthland Road have?
Some of 6288 Ruthland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6288 Ruthland Road currently offering any rent specials?
6288 Ruthland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6288 Ruthland Road pet-friendly?
No, 6288 Ruthland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 6288 Ruthland Road offer parking?
Yes, 6288 Ruthland Road does offer parking.
Does 6288 Ruthland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6288 Ruthland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6288 Ruthland Road have a pool?
No, 6288 Ruthland Road does not have a pool.
Does 6288 Ruthland Road have accessible units?
No, 6288 Ruthland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6288 Ruthland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6288 Ruthland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6288 Ruthland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6288 Ruthland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
