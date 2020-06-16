6288 Ruthland Road

Amenities

Contemporary Upper Broadway Terrace Four Bedroom Home - We are proud to present a charming contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for lease in the coveted Upper Broadway Terrace neighborhood of Oakland. Built in 2004, this home is located close to the Montclair district and offers easy access to Hwy 13 and Hwy 24.



Standing three stories tall, the main level features an open floor plan. A spacious living and dining room combination with a fireplace and an updated kitchen and half bath are located on this floor. The second level features the luxurious master bedroom complete with a fireplace and a large walkout balcony. Both the laundry room and an office can also be found on the second floor. The third floor consists of a hallway bathroom and three additional bedrooms, one of which has access to a third level balcony! This home is approximately 2,700 square feet and features:



* Updated kitchen with granite counters

* Gorgeous Hardwood Floors Throughout

* Master Suite With Jacuzzi Tub and Fireplace

* Office

* Washer and Dryer

* Intercom System

* Alarm Ready

* Interior Access 2 Garage

* Extra Storage

* Easy freeway access to Hwy 13, 24 Corridor to Walnut Creek, San Francisco, Hayward and other parts of East Bay

* Close to Joaquin Miller Elementary, Montclair Elementary, Thornhill Elementary and Montera Middle School

* Close Attractions: Lake Temescal Regional Park, Claremont Country Club, Village Market Grocery Store, Piedmont Avenue, St. Theresa Elementary School and Church, Montcliar Village

* http://www.villagemkt.com/http://www.villagemkt.com/

* http://www.ebparks.org/parks/temescalhttp://www.ebparks.org/parks/temescal

* http://www.sttheresaschool.org/http://www.sttheresaschool.org/

* http://montclairvillage.com

* http://visitoakland.org/restaurants/http://visitoakland.org/restaurants/

* http://visitoakland.org/index.cfm



Home tour videos

https://youtu.be/7aENJtS0juI

https://youtu.be/50EJ7ndm-jQ

https://youtu.be/GNpgN83PvoY



Terms:

Minimum One Year Lease

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

Renter's Insurance Required

This is a Non-Smoking Property



CONTACT:

Martin Chan

DRE# 01400871

or Bonita Chinn

Discovery Investments

DRE# 01911108

Phone: 510-584-9078

Rentals@discoinvest.com



